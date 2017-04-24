John Waters is hosting a summer camp for adults

The John WatersÂ universe is overrun with garbage, outrageous iconsÂ and campy delights, so who wouldnâ€™t want to make smores, hike and play dress up with the Pope of Trash at his own summer camp?

Slated for September 2017, (adult) fans of the cult filmmaker behind Pink Flamingos and Polyester can make their way to Kent, Connecticut for a weekend of debauchery at Camp John Waters. There are the usual camp activities like ziplining and canoeing, alongside screenings of his films, â€˜Blood Mary Bingoâ€™, Hairspray karaoke, burlesque lessons, a â€˜Scotch and Cigarsâ€™ session and a costume contest judged by the Prince of Puke. Waters will also perform a one-man show, read from his new book Make Trouble, and hang around for a Q+A.

Up to 300 campers can sign-up for the three days of filthy fun across September 22-24 2017 at Connecticutâ€™s Camp Getaway. Alcoholâ€™s available for an additional fee, and everyone will get an autographed copy of Make Trouble. Find more details about cabin availability and prices here.Â

Last one in is a rotten egg!