Thousands worldwide March for Science in opposition to Trump

Here's some worrying facts for you this Sunday: in the past six months global warming has caused biblical flooding in Peru, a nine-year-old girl has been forced into suing the Indian goverment over climate change inaction, the Great Barrier Reef has been bleached to near death and Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders to slash environmental regulations.

As it turns out, those in the know aren't going to take this state of affairs sitting down, and yesterday science nerds worldwide showed their activist zeal by swarming onto the streets in support of the first ever March for Science.

The march was a celebration of scientific prowess and a call for governments to get their ass in gear and start respecting and encouraging proper research and expertise in a political era when alternative narratives are being prioritised over fact-based analysis.

Enthusiastically geeky science-based puns made up the majority of the signs held overhead on the day, but a standout placard also roasted Kendall Jenner's awful (and ultimately pulled), protest-based Pepsi advert.

The event was timed to coincide with Earth Day, and more than 600 marches took place around the world – on every continent apart from Antartica.

Celebs such as Grimes and The Roots drummer Questlove joined the campaigners, while others, such as Lana Del Ray and Steve Aoki, showed their support via social media.