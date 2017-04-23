Thousands worldwide March for Science in opposition to Trump
Although officially non-political, the march was spurred on by ‘fake news’
Here's some worrying facts for you this Sunday: in the past six months global warming has caused biblical flooding in Peru, a nine-year-old girl has been forced into suing the Indian goverment over climate change inaction, the Great Barrier Reef has been bleached to near death and Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders to slash environmental regulations.
As it turns out, those in the know aren't going to take this state of affairs sitting down, and yesterday science nerds worldwide showed their activist zeal by swarming onto the streets in support of the first ever March for Science.
The march was a celebration of scientific prowess and a call for governments to get their ass in gear and start respecting and encouraging proper research and expertise in a political era when alternative narratives are being prioritised over fact-based analysis.
Enthusiastically geeky science-based puns made up the majority of the signs held overhead on the day, but a standout placard also roasted Kendall Jenner's awful (and ultimately pulled), protest-based Pepsi advert.
The event was timed to coincide with Earth Day, and more than 600 marches took place around the world – on every continent apart from Antartica.
Celebs such as Grimes and The Roots drummer Questlove joined the campaigners, while others, such as Lana Del Ray and Steve Aoki, showed their support via social media.
The organisers were three US-based researchers – Caroline Weinberg, Valorie Aquino and Jonathan Berman – who have claimed that science is “under attack”.
They concieved the idea for the march directly after Trump's inauguration, and since its announcement have faced questions about the role of science in politics.
As they explain on their website: "The march has generated a great deal of conversation around whether or not scientists should involve themselves in politics. In the face of an alarming trend toward discrediting scientific consensus and restricting scientific discovery, we might ask instead: can we afford not to speak out in its defense?"
Alongside his executive orders to slash environmental regulations, Trump, a known climate change denier and energy conspiracist, has pledged to dig out more fossil fuels.
The main March for Science event was held in Washington DC but turnouts in New York, Berlin and London were also significant. An estimated 10,000 people attended the march in London.
