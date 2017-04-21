Caitlyn Jenner refuses to play golf with Donald Trump now

Caitlyn Jenner has thrown the ultimate shade at US president Donald Trump: she will NOT be taking him up on his invitation to golf together.

In a new interview with Diane Sawyer that is due to air on ABC tonight, Jenner makes it clear that she is far from pleased about the movements Trump has made against equality for the LGBTQ community. This includes his withdrawal of Obama’s plans for transgender bathrooms, as well as his dismissal of LGBTQ workplace rights.

“Yes, I did vote for Trump,” Jenner clarifies in a preview clip. “But here’s the deal-breaker with the Republican party. The deal breaker is, you mess with my community – you don’t give us equality and a fair shot – I’m coming after you.”

Jenner then boldly adds that, since Trump’s reversal of LGBTQ protection law Title IX, she has been refusing to play golf with him. “When I was at the inauguration I did say hi at a cocktail party, and he wanted me to play golf with him,” the reality TV star explains. “At the time I thought it was a pretty good idea but since Title IX, it’s not a good idea. And so I won’t be playing golf with him.”

The interview also sees Jenner praise Obama’s advocation for equal opportunity to military service for trans people – a marked difference from her previous comments on the Democrat. In the past, she has slammed the former president’s management of the US economy, pledged her place on the “conservative Republican side”, and praised Trump for his misunderstood feminism.

“Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women,” she said back in June. “He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community.”

Her bizarre political alignments don’t stop there. There was that awkward interview with Ellen DeGeneres about gay marriage and Jenner’s “traditionalist” view that marriage was about a man and a woman. Then there was the eventual flip-flop after Jenner realised the implications of her words and her place in the larger conversation. If that wasn’t enough, back in February, one month after Trump’s inauguration, she posted an angry video on Twitter where she addressed the President “one republican to another” about her disdain for his broken promise to “protect the LGBT community.”

Whether or not Jenner’s attitude sticks, it looks like Trump is going to have to go elsewhere for a Republican golf buddy for the time being.