PornHub’s new sexting app lets you censor your nudes

If you’re tired of staging an elaborate set-up to strategically mask your junk when sending nudes, you can put away that pineapple. PornHub’s latest app has got you (literally) covered. TrickPics is a new app that allows users to take nude selfies, and offers a throng of options for making those nudes more SFW.

Guys can opt for “trouser snake” or “dick in a box” options, depending on size and surprise. And women can go for a medieval-era chastity belt or machine guns à la Austin Powers as nipple tassels. It also works for video, if you’re inclined that way.

The app was created to facilitate what we all know you’re already doing, just more safely. “Selfies have become a popular form of self-expression [in] today’s society,” Pornhub VP Corey Price said in a statement. “They are essentially the self-portrait of the digital age, capturing individuals in all their glory. Our fans can now share sexy pics with a twist, in a fun way that evokes their creativity.”

Download TrickPics for free here.