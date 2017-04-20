“Is this the mysterious Lana Del Rey?’’ - Courtney Love to Lana Del Rey in Dazed's spring/summer 2017 issue.

Some things in life are worth waiting for. In an issue celebrating the mystifying figures keeping intrigue alive in 2017, we welcome the booming, anticipated return of Lana Del Rey – pop's dreamy chanteuse whose fifth LP is generation-defining. Lana talks to punk trailblazer Courtney Love about her new-found Lust For Life, while the pair swap unmissable tales of Carrie Fisher, flaming palm trees and ‘‘real estate porn”.

On our second, limited edition cover, activist and UN Ambassador Alek Wek and fellow South Sudanese model Grace Bol are lensed powerfully by the legendary Viviane Sassen. The electrifying pair discuss their anti-war activism, multiculturalism in the fashion industry and the importance of staying positive.

Keeping things surreal, otherwordly and dreamlike this spring/summer, Twin Peaks' coffee-obsessed leading man Kyle MacLachlan discusses the cult show's return after a 25 year absence; riot girl, groundreaking musician and patriarchy-slamming artist Cosey Fanni Tutti refects on her career; fashion sorceress Michele Lamy leads us into her expansive Comme Des Garçons archive; and uncompromising art pariah Paul McCarthy reveals behind-the-scenes imagery of his latest bizarro fantasy.

Elsewhere, Isabelle Huppert talks about remaking feminity and Elle, her most uncompromising role yet; Ewen Spencer pays tribute to gabber, the hardcore techno genre that refuses to fade away; rebel-minded muse Hanne Gaby Odiele explains her mission to empower intersex youth everywhere; and we spotlight some of the pioneering young talents that make up our Dazed100.

Lana Del Rey photographed by Charlotte Wales, styled by Robbie Spencer

Alek Wek photographed by Viviane Sassen, styled by Robbie Spencer

