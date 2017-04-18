$50,000 reward offered for location of ‘Facebook shooter’

Cleveland police have offered a $50,000 reward for the location of the ‘Facebook shooter’, in what is now a nationwide manhunt in the US.

Steve Stephens filmed himself shooting dead 74-year-old Robert Godwin in Ohio on Sunday April 16, before posting the footage on his Facebook account.

He later shared a Facebook Live video in which he claimed he had killed 13 people and would “keep killing” until caught, though he has not yet been linked him to any other victims or incidents.

The 37-year-old has been on the run since Sunday afternoon. Local police – in conjunction with the FBI and US Marshals Service – have expanded the manhunt beyond northeast Ohio to include the entire country.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told a press conference: “Steve is still out there some place… we're still asking Steve to turn himself in, but if he doesn't we'll find him.”

He added: “Our reach now is basically all over this country.

Stephens’s motives are still unknown, though one of the clips posted sees the suspect referred to having broken up with “the love of my life”, while admitting to losing “everything” at a casino.

He later approached Godwin and asked him to say “Joy Lane” – the name of a woman believed to be the gunman's former girlfriend – before shooting him in the head. Police say the victim appeared to have been selected at random.

Facebook has launched a review of its procedures after the footage was allowed to remain on the site for hours. Justin Osofsky, vice-president of global operations, acknowledged: “We know we need to do better.”

Stephens is described six-feet tall and around 240 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.