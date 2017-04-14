David Bowie’s cult film Labyrinth is getting a sequel

The cult musical fantasy Labyrinth, which featured David Bowie villainous and bizarrely sexy Goblin King, is getting a sequel.

Filmmaker Fede Alvarez is on board to write and direct the film, and Lisa Henson, the daughter of Jim Henson, the original film’s director, will produce.

The first film, released in 1986, was a box office failure, but garnered a huge cult following in the years after. A young Jennifer Connelly plays Sarah, a teen who wishes her baby brother away, and is given 13 hours by Jareth, the Goblin King, to complete a massive, complicated labyrinth to get him back. Connelly and Bowie are some of the only human castmembers, as the rest are puppets in the magical realm.

There’s been rumours for years that a remake was happening, with some as recent as last year linking Guardians of the Galaxy screenwriter Nicole Perlman to a project. More rumours emerged immediately following the death of David Bowie.

Reports however say that the new project won’t be a remake, and will continue the story of the original. It also won’t feature Bowie’s Jareth.

The director, Fede Alvarez, worked most recently on last year’s horror Don’t Breathe. At present, he’s doing The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a sequel to The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Alvarez, according to the Hollywood Reporter, will begin work on the Labyrinth sequel once he’s finished production.

