Can comedy help erase the stigma of HIV?

In the late 80s, during the midst of an AIDS epidemic that would claim the lives of tens of thousands of men and women by the end of the decade, Tom E. Brown – then aged 18 – was diagnosed with HIV.

Around the same time, in March 1987, the FDA approved a drug called azidothymidine (known more commonly as AZT). It was heralded as the first potential cure for a health crisis that was rapidly spiralling out of control. Despite severe side effects, including chronic headaches, nausea and debilitating muscle fatigue, demand for the drug surged. One of the shortest approval cycles in pharmaceutical history, coupled with a potentially fatal 1,500 mg dosage, meant that that for close to a decade desperate AIDS victims were taking toxic levels of a drug that caused damage to their bone marrow and immune systems, crossing the blood-brain barrier, and heightening their risk of dementia.

Film, fiction and documentary – particularly narratives told from the perspective of those who lived through the worst of the crisis – would often end up exploring these stories of decline and struggle. For Brown, though, they never quite went far enough. His first feature film, Pushing Dead, is a touching comedy about the challenges of living with HIV. Following Dan, a struggling writer who’s been HIV positive for 20+ years, the film recontextualizes a life spent living with AIDS as a moving, light-hearted journey of acceptance. “It’s a love story between a man and his disease,” the director explains. “I didn’t want to write a film about someone’s decline, but about living. I really see it as a love story for Dan, about how he learns to finally settle into a comfortable relationship with his HIV.”

We sat down with Brown after two sell-out screenings at the BFI’s Flare Festival to discuss his diagnosis, and what it feels like to finally reach a “moment in time where you’re comfortable enough to tell everyone” about your illness.

Your early work, including shorts like Don’t Run, Johnny, is known for taking a comical look at HIV and AIDS. How did the idea for Pushing Dead develop?

Tom E. Brown: I must have written the first few pages back in 2000. Shortly after I screened Don’t Run, Johnny at Sundance in 1998, I remember a very nice woman from the institute kept calling a couple of times a year, asking if I was working on a feature film. At some point, I realised they’re going to stop calling me, so I sat down and wrote the full feature pretty quickly. By the time I got round to it, I think I had about 35 days until the final deadline. I would recite it to myself every night, and then carry on writing the next day.

“I’d make the worst serious films. Life is kind of goofy, so it’s easy for me to make something into a comedy” – Tom E. Brown

Having to write the entire feature in just over a month, did you end up drawing a lot from your own experiences?

Tom E. Brown: I probably share an equal number of experiences in the film with those characters who are positive and those characters who aren’t. I did accidentally double dose once, so when Dan mistakenly takes his pills twice and goes into a bit of a panic, that was inspired by something I went through. The scene where Paula was pelted with D batteries, that was also something that happened to me!

Why did you want to use comedy to talk about HIV?

Tom E. Brown: It’s really hard for me to write without including funny stuff. I’d make the worst serious films. Life is kind of goofy, so it’s easy for me to make something into a comedy. I definitely wanted to keep it vaguely in the boundaries of reality, only occasionally stepping over the fence every now and then.

Framing it as a comedy seems to make people feel more comfortable about confronting their own prejudices surrounding HIV. A close friend of mine dated an older guy who he knew was positive, and my first reaction was “that’s not safe, that’s not a good idea.” This film helped me confront that bias.

Tom E. Brown: I think I would have done the same thing you did, even today. I would say “Oh, I don’t know, I’m not sure about that…” because I do that with myself. That was one of the reasons why – when I was thinking about having a kid on my own, or when I think about my godson – I can get very worried about having somebody attached or dependent on me. You think, “What happens if something happens to me?” and then you realise that’s ridiculous.