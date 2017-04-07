Watch Norwegian teen drama Skamâ€™s fourth season trailer
The series will focus on fan-favourite character Sana
- TextAnna Cafolla
The bare-all Norwegian TV series Skam has dropped a trailer for its fourth â€“ and apparently final â€“ season.
A clip promoting the next installment in the brutally honest teen drama points to Sana (Iman Meskini), a sharp and smart 17-year-old Muslim girl, as the seriesâ€™ new focus. The visual plays backwards, showing ensuing chaos caused by a domino effect after Sana trips someone up.
Causing tremors in Scandinavia and beyond, Skam follows the day-to-day lives of a group of Norwegian high-school students, using novel storytelling techniques such as POV, social media interaction, and real-time structure.Â
News came a few months agoÂ that the show would be adapted as an English-language series for U.S and Canadian audiences.Â
The announcement of the upcoming season also confirms itâ€™s going to be the last we see of Skam. Itâ€™s set to arrive Monday 10 April.
Watch it below.
ðŸš¨âš SKAM SEASON 4 TRAILER IS OUT! âš ðŸš¨— ISAK+EVEN (@ISAKxEVEN) April 7, 2017
Use the hashtag #SKAMSEASON4 and let's get it trending! pic.twitter.com/zCjCVX0eFY
Follow Anna Cafolla on Twitter here @annacafolla
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com