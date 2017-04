Watch Norwegian teen drama Skamâ€™s fourth season trailer

The bare-all Norwegian TV series Skam has dropped a trailer for its fourth – and apparently final – season.

A clip promoting the next installment in the brutally honest teen drama points to Sana (Iman Meskini), a sharp and smart 17-year-old Muslim girl, as the series’ new focus. The visual plays backwards, showing ensuing chaos caused by a domino effect after Sana trips someone up.

Causing tremors in Scandinavia and beyond, Skam follows the day-to-day lives of a group of Norwegian high-school students, using novel storytelling techniques such as POV, social media interaction, and real-time structure.

News came a few months ago that the show would be adapted as an English-language series for U.S and Canadian audiences.

The announcement of the upcoming season also confirms it’s going to be the last we see of Skam. It’s set to arrive Monday 10 April.

Watch it below.