Watch Norwegian teen drama Skamâ€™s fourth season trailer

The bare-all Norwegian TV series Skam has dropped a trailer for its fourth â€“ and apparently final â€“ season.

A clip promoting the next installment in the brutally honest teen drama points to Sana (Iman Meskini), a sharp and smart 17-year-old Muslim girl, as the seriesâ€™ new focus. The visual plays backwards, showing ensuing chaos caused by a domino effect after Sana trips someone up.

Causing tremors in Scandinavia and beyond, Skam follows the day-to-day lives of a group of Norwegian high-school students, using novel storytelling techniques such as POV, social media interaction, and real-time structure.Â

News came a few months agoÂ that the show would be adapted as an English-language series for U.S and Canadian audiences.Â

The announcement of the upcoming season also confirms itâ€™s going to be the last we see of Skam. Itâ€™s set to arrive Monday 10 April.

Watch it below.