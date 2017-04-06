Dazed 100 2017 is here!

The Dazed 100 is back for its third year! In collaboration with CK One, the 2017 Dazed 100 is a definitive guide to the next generation shaping youth culture.

The Dazed 100 has been instrumental in underlining those whose moment is now. From Transparent actor and model Hari Nef, who topped the inaugural list, through to avant-garde hellraiser Arca, who has gone on to reshape underground music, and whip-smart actress and activist Amandla Stenberg – the Dazed 100 has charted the steady rise of those who've dared to give pop culture a shot in the arm.

This year’s list includes breakout stars of the big screen (and Dazed cover stars) Ashton Sanders and Millie Bobby Brown, underground club collectives BBZ and N.A.A.F.I, Drake collaborator and R&B queen Jorja Smith, queer pop girl trio MUNA, fashion’s boldest gender-effacing designer Palomo Spain and so much more.

We want you to decide who should top the list, so check out the full Dazed 100 and cast your vote. The winner will be announced May 22. Vote now!