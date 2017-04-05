Watch the tragic trailer for new doc, I Am Heath Ledger

The first trailer for tragic new documentary I Am Heath Ledger has been released.

The film, directed by Derik Murray, uncovers the life of one of Hollywood’s biggest talents, using never-before-seen personal footage and intimate interviews with Ledger’s inner circle. In the trailer, Ben Mendelsohn, Naomi Watts, Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee and Ledger’s family are seen paying tribute to the late star and reflecting on his life.

“He wanted fame, and when he got it I didn’t want it,” says Matt Amato, a filmmaker and one of Ledger’s closest friends. Lee recounts “the power of Heath Ledger” and his undeniable ability to steal the show, even as a supporting actor.

Ledger tragically died of an accidental prescription drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment nine years ago at the age of 28.

The documentary will be the latest instalment in Murray’s “I Am” series, which concentrates on influential figures in film and media. Past subjects include Steve McQueen, Evel Knievel and Bruce Lee.

The no-holds-barred access doesn’t even stop there, either. An exhibition of Ledger’s personal possessions and memorabilia will open in Perth in October, displaying iconic props such as the cowboy jacket he wore in Brokeback Mountain and his Joker costume. Various personal objects will also be included in the collection, such as his school blazer, his Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket, his personalised Dark Knight script and the diary he kept while preparing for his role as the Joker.

I Am Heath Ledger will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on 23 April, and will then be broadcast on US TV channel Spike TV on May 17 at 10pm EST.