Amber Heard sues film producers over body double sex scenes

Amber Heard has filed a lawsuit against the producer and screenwriter of London Fields, accusing them both of violating the nudity clause in her contract.

Producer Christopher Hanley and and screenwriter Roberta Hanley allegedly filmed additional nude and sex scenes with a body double once Heard had completed filming and left the set. According to the Hollywood Reporter, this footage was then included in a producer’s cut of the film, a version rumoured to have been paid for at the expense of those working on the film.

“Amber Heard is the latest victim of this lascivious and sexploitive couple,” the suit alleges. It details how the scenes from the much-awaited film adaptation of Martin Amis’s novel are allegedly edited to look as if Heard herself is performing “pornographic” sex acts, in direct opposition to the previously agreed nudity rider included in her contract. Plans for the filming of this scenes were not included in her schedule, according to Heard. Upon leaving set, she had agreed that the director’s cut of the film was in line with her terms.

In the film, Heard plays a clairvoyant femme fatale, who begins love affairs with three different men, one of which she knows will murder her. She provided Hanley with “specific restrictions about nudity and sex scenes in the film” as a prerequisite to her accepting the role, which he agreed to.

The film remains unreleased, having been pulled from 2015’s Toronto Film Festival line-up due to a publicity boycott by the cast and a series of legal battles surrounding the project. Director Matthew Cullen also filed a lawsuit against the producers for fraud, accusing them of putting his name to material in the final cut that had not been agreed by himself.

He said that the film’s final cut included “incendiary imagery evoking 9/11 jumpers edited against pornography, as well as juxtaposing the holiest city in Islam against mind-control”. The producers then countersued, accusing Cullen of failing to deliver the film on time, refusing to engage in promotional activities and working on a Katy Perry music video while he was supposed to be editing the film.

Body doubles for more graphic sex scenes are used quite often in the film industry; Lars von Trier’s Nymphomanic recruited porn actors for some of their scenes, and edited Stacy Martin and Shia Labeouf’s faces onto their body doubles.

Speaking of Heard’s case, the producers’ lawyer released a statement: “The cross-complaint is a work of fiction, worthy of Ms Heard’s London Fields character Nicola Six, and it marks the latest in a series of fantastical allegations she has made.” They also filed a $10million suit against Heard for “breaching performance and promotional obligations”, and for conspiring with Cullen to cut sex scenes from the final edit.

London Fields has no confirmed release date, but reviews from critics have been generally pretty negative.