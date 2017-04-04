Here’s what everyone from Daria is up to now

Courtesy Entertainment Weekly

It’s been 20 years since MTV cult classic Daria first hit our screens, and – despite rumours of a live-action revival – fans have been left in the dark over the sardonic alt icon’s future. In the final feature-length episode, we saw Daria secure an award for academic excellence and head off to Raft college, her stony exterior cracking (briefly) during her high school graduation speech. Now, thanks to the show’s co-creator Susie Lewis, Daria’s 2017 destiny has finally been revealed. In a new Entertainment Weekly interview, Lewis has teamed up with original character designer Karen Disher to shed light on where she believes each character is now. Here’s what we now know: DARIA The titular character has essentially become the new Liz Lemon – leaving Lawndale to work as “the only female writer” on a late-night talk show in New York. She lives with a black cat named Godzilla, and – although she’s tried the online dating game – she hasn’t found “anyone special yet.” Oh, and she’s totally over her crush on Trent (because, as you will soon see, time hasn’t been so kind).

DARIA’S PARENTS They’re retired now. “Every time Daria speaks to them, they're venturing out on yet another cruise,” adds Lewis. “But whenever they're back in Lawndale, they're breaking a sweat in their weekly dance class.” BRITTANY AND KEVIN THOMPSON The Lawndale High head cheerleader and quarterback are married with kids. Kevin is a stay-at-home dad who “dabbles in children’s birthday party” entertainment, while Brittany is working as a weather girl the local news station. She also moonlights as a part-time cheerleading coach, slipping into her original cheerleading gear each Halloween. TRENT Oh sweet darling Trent, where did it all go so wrong? The musician (who, in his glory days, was probably the only cartoon it was OK to ~feel~ things for) is now supposedly living in Queens, New York. He plays in a “functioning band” known as Trent Lane and the Mystikal Explosion, and makes ends meet as a bartender. Lewis also notes that he had some financial success with a one-hit wonder called “Freakin' Friends”. He also, from what we can see below, needs a four hour shower.

QUINN Daria’s sister has “consciously uncoupled” from her college sweetheart, and is now the single parent of three sons: triplets Timmy, Tommy, and Teddy. Still living in Lawndale, she earns money from vlogging, starting a popular YouTube channel called S'mores and Pores. It’s dedicated to “dessert and skin care”, in case you’re interested. JANE LANE Daria’s best friend is working as a professional artist in SoHo, along with her archaeologist husband – although she’s apparently yet to “make it big”. She still sees Daria, and the pair “enjoy going to art shows and film events” together. Places “where you're supposed to socialise, but – surprise! – they only talk to each other,” adds Lewis.

