Teen writes #blacklivesmatter 100 times to get into uni

A Muslim teen activist has managed to successfully secure a place at Stanford after repeatedly writing the phrase “#blacklivesmatter” on his application form.

18-year-old Ziad Ahmed wrote the hashtag 100 times in response to the question: “What matters to you, and why?”. Stanford admissions officers – claiming to be struck by the teen’s “passion”, “determination” and “heart” – then offered him a place at the prestigious university.

Although the question was only part of the application, Ahmed admits that he was “stunned” by its success. “Like all college applicants, I had one audience in mind: the admissions officers,” he tells Dazed. “It was important to me that they literally hear my impatience for justice and the significance of this issue.”

The 18-year-old adds that the hashtag was meant to be a “statement” rather than a piece of activism. He explains that – more than anything – his response was supposed to convey his “frustration” with the US judicial system’s failure to protect the black community from “violence, systemic inequity, and political disenfranchisement”.