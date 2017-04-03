Activists hold gay dance party outside Ivanka Trump’s house

A queer dance party attended by hundreds of climate change activists was held outside Ivanka Trump’s house in Washington this weekend.

The protest – which took place on Saturday evening – was a response to Trump’s recent climate change rollbacks. According to an official event page, the party hoped to send a “clear message that our climate and our communities matter.”

“The entire Trump Administration has shown a blatant disregard for our planet and it’s inhabitants, like paving the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline displacing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,” organisers explained.

Thanks to an executive order passed by Trump last Tuesday, environmental regulations are set to be reversed, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) now facing heavy funding cuts. “The reality is that the people most affected by the administration’s bad climate decisions are our most vulnerable friends: our poor, working class, native, trans and POC siblings,” they added. “We must put our bodies on the line for our earth and for all who depend on its resources.”

The party – held by ‘WERK for Peace’ – took place outside Ivanka Trump’s house, with the group mockingly referring to the first daughter as “supposed climate czar” and “BFF of the gays” (despite her supposedly liberal leanings, she appears to have no issue with her father’s worryingly right-wing policies). “Silence is complicity,” one attendee tweeted. “And so, we dance.”

Ivanka’s house, conveniently, is also a few doors down from secretary of state Rex Tillerson – also known as the former CEO of oil and gas corporation Exxon. The organisers also called out Scott Pruitt, “the climate denying head of the EPA” and Rick Perry, the “head of the Dept of Energy, an oil hawk who’s a flaming homophobe.”

Unfortunately, according to her Instagram, Ivanka was at a birthday party and didn’t appear to be home that evening. However, whether Tillerson – or Pruitt or Perry – joined the (biodegradable) glitter fun is yet to be confirmed.

WERK for Peace previously held a similar protest outside Mike Pence’s house, protesting the vice president’s notoriously anti-LGBT views during a January street party. “Not only is it an act of protest, it's also an act of fun,” spokesperson Firas Nasr told Dazed at the time. “That, I think, is a beautiful thing.”

Watch footage of their latest party below: