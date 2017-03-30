There’s an actual robot on Twitter burning Trump’s tweets
I think we can all agree that the world is an actual dumpster fire right now, narrated by the repugnant fake news crusader and king of the bin Donald Trump, with his tweets that just keep getting him into more trouble and ridicule. But now, there’s a bot on Twitter (an actual, tangible robot) that’s sparking up the president’s tweets and sharing a video of the burning.
The account, @Burnedyourtweet, responds to Trump’s tweets in a matter of minutes. A video captures a robot that prints the tweet out and lights it on fire. The creator of the account, which has gained almost 20k followers in the space of a few days, has remained anonymous.
Watch some of the cathartic clips below, as his tweets about Russia, Hillary and the ‘failing’ New York Times go up in flames.
.@RealDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/B0f1v0FkEb— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/PTyvDVcRqz— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 30, 2017
.@RealDonaldTrump I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/oOkFcSOGir— Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 30, 2017
THIS IS THE MOST AMAZING THING I'VE EVER SEEN https://t.co/oEhrRGQPe0— Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) March 29, 2017
