Talking to the stars of Ghost In The Shell We catch up with Rupert Sanders, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt and the visionary special effects team about the making of the future world thriller Text Patrik Sandberg

The quest to produce Ghost In The Shell as a live-action film franchise, initiated by Steven Spielberg and producer Avi Arad in 2008, was an arduous one, fraught with compounding pressures and challenges. That the film landed in the hands of the technically proficient Rupert Sanders proved ultimately fortuitous for a few reasons. Hyper aware of the challenges of adapting a story with such a devoted fanbase, Sanders took painstaking efforts not only to live up to the expectations set by the source material, but to exceed them and add new dimensionality both literally and figuratively. Working with rising cinematographer Jess Hall, veteran production designer Jan Roelfs (Gattaca), and special effects maestro, five-time Oscar-winner Richard Taylor of WETA Workshop, Sanders composed a gritty, tactile world of real-life sets and digital animation elements that amount to a lush and immersive cinematic landscape of future world treachery. In casting an internationally diverse cast of actors most known for television series, art films, and other genres, Sanders was able to craft his own kaleidoscopic vision for a world that is at once technologically saturated and yet incredibly colourful and real. Here, Sanders, Taylor, conceptual art director Ben Hawker, and the principle cast discuss how they brought the seminal manga series to life.

RUPERT SANDERS: DIRECTOR The themes of the film are increasingly relevant the more we come to rely on technology. Did that fuel your interest in telling this story? Rupert Sanders: I saw the anime when I was at art college, and then came to the manga through the anime. But it really blew my mind. It was quite a unique piece of cinema. I think Shirow is the Nostradamus of technology. He was predicting the internet, interconnected networks of data, long before it was realised. I think some of those themes and ideas have become more relevant, and we rely so much on our phones and that was an interesting thing for me to understand. To think that so much of our lives, we give to that small, rectangular, glassy, seductive-looking black slab. It knows so much about you. Who else knows that much about you? Once you put all of that inside a cerebral implant, it’s not only knowing where you are, what you buy, where you go, who you do what with when you do it, but also it’s able to read people’s thoughts, dreams, ideas, and all of those things that really are us. And then, if that is able to be hacked, that’s a frightening concept. The look of the film is so specific and unique. It’s not the sort of cliche that you get with a lot of dystopian films that take place in the future. What inspired the look of the movie? Rupert Sanders: I think just that, really. I didn’t want to be dystopic. I wanted something that was colourful and real. We built a lot of the world for real. We built miniatures of the buildings. We did all of the solid holograms that inhabit the city as real photographic elements. We built hundreds of sets. We worked on the streets of Hong Kong to get the texture and patina. We built clockwork geisha heads, we built Major’s skeleton in 400 unique 3D-printed pieces. I wanted to touch the world, and to be immersed in a world that I could feel and touch. I feel the performances feel more real, the action feels more real, and it’s more dramatic if you believe that you’re there. Was there ever a point when you felt like something you were attempting was too ambitious to work? If so, how did you move past it? Rupert Sanders: I was terrified going in. You do all this prep, and you kind of map out the first couple of weeks of production — and then we had this wall with layers of storyboard and concept and everything — up to, like, week four, and then it just bottomed out because it’s so labour-intensive. The opening hotel sequence, we shot early. But there are so many layers of that, these concepts and ideas. Everyone has some kind of augmentation, some kind of strange makeup or some kind of crazy wardrobe, in an environment live-firing, it was a lot to do. I was scared that we were going into the unknown, but I guess that just kind of keeps you on your toes and keeps the imagination going. We had quite a restrictive budget. It’s a big film to bring in on the kind of budget we had, so we were making decisions that were very financial and that also pushes the imagination. You can’t just do anything you want wherever you want. You have to re-use a set, turn it upside-down, re-use a prop, put it on the other side. There was a lot of imagination and creative passion that went into the film.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON: MAJOR Did you always envision yourself as this huge action star? Scarlett Johnasson: Um, no! I certainly did not. If I think of myself a decade ago, I never would have imagined that I would be playing so many limitless characters. But in a way, the fact that the characters that I’ve played have no boundaries, has really allowed me to have a lot of expansion, to really explore all these emotional possibilities. It’s been an interesting journey. The Major is not the first character you’ve done that plays with unconventional mind states, as we’ve seen in Under the Skin and Lucy. What were some of the specific challenges you encountered with the Major? Scarlett Johansson: Well, there was a unique challenge in this film. Firstly, the original animation stands alone so beautifully and the character in that is introspective but also a little bit cold. Trying to find an angle into this character and humanise her in a way, while still being respectful to the fact that she is a human brain inside an entirely machinate body — that in itself was really challenging: trying to find the balance where you’re playing someone who is not able to express themselves with all of these idiosyncratic tendencies that make us human, but she has this deeply complex inner life going on. So that was very frustrating at times. “Shooting the scenes with Kaori Momoi, who plays my mother in this film, was awesome. She was so soulful and just a beautiful actress” – Scarlett Johansson Is there a scene in the movie that stands out to you as a favourite experience? Scarlett Johnasson: A favourite experience! It was such a hard film to make. It was really, really, really difficult. But shooting the scenes with Kaori Momoi, who plays my mother in this film, was awesome. She was so soulful and just a beautiful actress. It reminded me of those actors from Japanese films, like (1953’s) Tokyo Story. Just these really deeply soulful performances. When she is in mourning she howls, she was just unbelievable. It was a breath of fresh air, especially because I spent so much time working by myself. It was so emotional and heartbreaking to be with her in those moments but you need that emotional depth in this explosive genre because it’s what compels the audience to go on the journey.

PILOU ASBÆK AND CHIN HAN: BATOU AND TOGUSA What was it like when you found out you had been cast in the film? Pilou Asbæk: I was personally super excited about it. I was aware of anime and I saw it for the first time when I was a teenager, in my late teens in the beginning of the millennium. I loved it. I wasn’t one of those hardcore fans. But I liked it! It was a cartoon but it took itself seriously and it had a strong female lead. Chin Han: I was equally excited, because I’m a manga anime fan and have been since I was a teenager. Obviously that excitement soon gives way to terror because you realize it has such a huge fanbase who are so passionate about it and who have their own ideas about what it should be like, on top of the fact that we now have such a seminal piece of work like Shirow’s Ghost In The Shell to live up to. You want to respect that and you want to honour that, so you know, by the time I got to New Zealand, I just had to surrender to the process and Rupert and the producers all made it easy to do that. Both of you play characters that humanize the film in different ways. How were you able to put your stamp on each of them in order to bring that humanity forward? Pilou Asbæk: For me it was very important to honour Shirow and Oshii’s incredible work. So, I wanted to create a Batou who was honouring the visuals of Shirow’s manga but the heart and soul of Oshii’s anime. So it became those two — I was standing on the shoulders of them, though I also created my own Batou. It was very very important to me that he was as close to human as possible. He is enhanced, with the eyes and his arm, so I had a lot of discussions with the producers and Rupert Sanders about [the character of this] dog, because I felt that the dog was the key to the character. Chin Han: How do you show a man who is analog person in a digital world? It’s actually in the character design. So that was very important. Even the mullet, which is something from the ‘80s that he wears, and the suits that he wears, and the skinny tie, and this amazing Casio digital calculator watch that we picked out for him to wear. All of those things were very important in terms of building the character.

JULIETTE BINOCHE: DR. OUELET This is such a different type of film than we’re used to seeing you in. What attracted you to the part? Juliette Binoche: The unknown. Going into a world I didn’t understand anything about before. The vocabulary I was not familiar with, and also it really helps when a director really wants you. Rupert Sanders, our director, was seeing me in it. I didn’t see myself in it. But after talking to him, I felt like, okay, I can try that, even though I don’t understand anything. And he worked on the part, he worked on the relationship with Major. Dr. Ouelet was a creation in this film because in the anime and comics he’s a man and not a woman. So making a more emotional character made it more interesting for me, of course. Playing a scientist with a sort of distance — it’s something you would expect, of course, with this character. But making it so that she’s involved emotionally, and at the end when she sacrifices herself, you have to believe it. Building out this possibility was very interesting and difficult in a way, because you have to play so many layers inside. What was it like to step into this world that Rupert created? Juliette Binoche: Well, we talked a lot about the role and the relationship. Talking is helping. I was like a child on the set, seeing all those technicians and trying to understand what they were going to do afterwards in post-production. I had to imagine it because I’m not a very...I don’t see lots of sci-fi in general in my life. So, I was discovering a world as I was making it. The character of Dr. Ouelet is at once a sympathetic character but she’s also complicit. What was it like to inhabit that tension? Juliette Binoche: Well I think to start with, she’s quite dark. You think, how can she be related to this authority of the military and using science of the soul to fight terror? I think their behaviour is very much like a terrorist. This military world is actually THE terror! When you function with trust it gives a space. But when you actually manifest with force and destruction, then it creates even more terror. So I think she was quite dark, but the story moves along, and she discovers that Major is becoming even more of her ghost. She needs truth, needs to know about her origin, needs freedom, and needs consciousness. Then my character becomes more conscious of who Major is and that’s why at the end, she’s able to sacrifice herself, to give this ghost its right room, its right place.

MICHAEL PITT: KUZE

Were you a fan of the original books? Michael Pitt: Yes. I don’t want to say I was a proper nerd, because there are people who are much bigger fans than I was, but I was turned onto it when I was a teenager by some real fans of Ghost In The Shell. Throughout the years I noticed that it would come up. It was a very underground thing in the United States, and I saw the influence that it had on, very often, young art students, who were really into Ghost In The Shell because of the anime. But also, people, biologists and scientists were into Ghost In The Shell because of, in my opinion, how scientifically advanced it was for its time. Kuze sort of represents the dark heart of the movie. How did you psychologically design the character when you were going into it? Michael Pitt: It was a really difficult character to work on. It was a great exercise as an actor. I remember while I was working on it, I was like, this is why you’ve seen all of these great Shakespearean actors work on these sci-fi movies, because actually, in fact, it’s really difficult. There’s no handbook. You really have to create a character from the ground up. With Kuze, I quickly realized that he embodied multiple characters in Ghost In The Shell. One of the things I immediately went to research was evolution, where we were in technology, along with some, I guess you would call it Asian philosophies. Because Ghost In The Shell is essentially soul in body. Soul in the vessel, basically. Like a lot of villains he’s a bit misunderstood. He starts out as this malevolent presence and he slowly reveals himself. What draws you to dark characters like Kuze? Michael Pitt: Initially what drew me to dark characters was that I was young. I think my first professional job was at 19. So the only characters that were really challenging were darker characters. Everything else was too much like teen idol shit. It was less that I was attracted to dark characters and more that I wasn’t attracted to that. You know what I mean?