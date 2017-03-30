Watch time-hopping agent Cara Delevingne in Valerian trailer

Four months after the teaser, a second trailer for French director Luc Besson’s big-budget sci-fi Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets has been released. The highly-anticipated film will see agents Laureline and Valerian (Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan, respectively) battling over the course of 10 hours to save Alpha, a huge paradise city, from destruction by an unknown force.

The new trailer gives audiences more insight into the plot and into DeHaan and Delevingne’s onscreen chemistry, as well as a better look at the flawless, ambitious world Besson has crafted. Plus, we get another look at Rihanna as a cosmic caberet dancer.

The film is based on the long-running French comic Valérian and Laureline, in which the titular characters are agents and troubleshooters who travel through space and time fixing problems. Besson is a huge fan of the comics and has been thinking about the film since he was 10; speaking to Collider in November, he said: “It’s really Mr and Mrs Smith in space, you know they’re joking, fighting. So that’s what drives me since I’m young is that I love this team. Because they’re cops, super cops, they travel in the space and time but they’re fighting all the time, they’re so human.”

Speaking at CinemaCon on Tuesday about his love of the comics, Besson said: “there was no internet, no YouTube, nothing and you had to wait a week to get two more pages. I got totally addicted... it was so cool at the time, really new and I never stopped thinking about it”. Despite his infatuation, he feared that he was aiming too high with the film.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets will open on July 21