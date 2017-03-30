Watch the nightmarish trailer for Stephen King’s It

Crawling out from the shadowy caverns of your worst childhood fears is the very first trailer for the remake of Stephen King’s It. The demented clown that lives in the sewers is back, and has his sights set on the next generation of terrified kids.

This upcoming film, set to hit cinemas in September this year, is the first instalment of a two-part adaption of King’s 1986 book, officially titled It: The Losers’ Club. The supernatural story of an interdimensional, sadistic and predatory being preying on children and their fears was first made into a television miniseries in 1990, starring Tim Curry as Pennywise.

We see a lot of the classic scenes from the original screen production transplanted into the reboot: the encounter with Pennywise in the storm drain, the ominous red balloon and a sinkhole bubbling with blood. A modern touch comes with a scene close to the end of the trailer, where the kids are watching a projector with images, slowly seeing the horrifying Pennywise appear. In the novel, this plays out not with a projector, but with Georgie’s photo album. A stomach-churning scene also sees Georgie repeating the words: “you’ll float too.”

The adaption of It was first announced back in 2012, and has seen a swap in both director and the lead actor. Now, Mama director Andrés Muschietti is leading the project, and Bill Skarsgård has taken up the role of the terrifying clown.

The original author himself, who also wrote cult classics such as the vampire story Salem’s Lot and Pet Cemetery, has given the film his approval. Stephen King recently tweeted: “Andy Muschietti's remake of IT (actually it's Part 1: The Losers' Club) succeeds beyond my expectations. Relax. Wait. And enjoy.”

Another King adaption is coming this year in the form of The Dark Tower, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

So watch the trailer below and try not to shit yourself.

It is set for release September 8