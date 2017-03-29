Grindr is launching an online magazine
Into will include features, tips and news that represent the LGBTQ experience, including work from the late Ren Hang
Grindr went in hard recently with an emoji collection and caused a pretty big stir. Aside from dating, the company has harnessed a huge platform to provide sexual health advice, spread the word about PrEP, sell Nicki Minaj and Madonna tickets, release a fashion collection and help gay Syrian refugees find safe houses. Now, it's expanding into digital publishing with Into, an online magazine. Into is the culmination of a year of preparation by the dating app and social network for gay and bi men, marking major efforts to overhaul its image and establish itself as a lifestyle brand rather than just a hookup space.
The project, headed by Wonderland Production Director Oly Innes, will consist of articles, videos, photography, and other content that represents the LGBTQ world. Into will be partly user-generated and they are looking for contributors (get on it), but over several months, Grindr has been accumulating many talented writers, photographers, and filmmakers; including Michael Bailey Gates, Slava Mogutin, and the late photographer Ren Hang.
Joel Simkhai, founder and CEO of Grindr, related the reasons behind the project: “after hearing from our very engaged 3 million daily active users, it became clear that giving them content, through Into, that has a global perspective, but is also personalised and local, will help them connect to a whole range of things they need in their day to day life.”
Into aims to combine emerging LGBTQ culture and what expert audiences are talking about. It will include interviews, travel tips, pop culture commentary, grooming tips, and expert information that’s relevant to the community.
Landis Smithers, Creative Director of Grindr, said: “when you have creators of all kinds, from artists to social activists to cultural influencers, we are able to curate everything from real time accounts of where to go in cities around the world, to information on the hottest trends from people creating them, to first person accounts of events impacting the LGBTQ world every day.”
Into will also take Grindr user stories and accounts of life worldwide in an effort to connect people in all aspects of their lives. It’s intended as inclusive and open to everyone; speaking to Forbes, Simkhai said, “a lot of what you see right now in terms of lifestyle content targeted at gay men, is very much catered to the 35-year-old, well-off Manhattan gay. What we are looking for is to speak to users across this country and across the world, who don’t have that type of income, don’t have to wear a suit to work, don’t have a large travel budget, but are looking for things to do that are local to them”.
Into launched earlier this week, and you can find it here.
