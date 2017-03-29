Grindr is launching an online magazine

Grindr went in hard recently with an emoji collection and caused a pretty big stir. Aside from dating, the company has harnessed a huge platform to provide sexual health advice, spread the word about PrEP, sell Nicki Minaj and Madonna tickets, release a fashion collection and help gay Syrian refugees find safe houses. Now, it's expanding into digital publishing with Into, an online magazine. Into is the culmination of a year of preparation by the dating app and social network for gay and bi men, marking major efforts to overhaul its image and establish itself as a lifestyle brand rather than just a hookup space.

The project, headed by Wonderland Production Director Oly Innes, will consist of articles, videos, photography, and other content that represents the LGBTQ world. Into will be partly user-generated and they are looking for contributors (get on it), but over several months, Grindr has been accumulating many talented writers, photographers, and filmmakers; including Michael Bailey Gates, Slava Mogutin, and the late photographer Ren Hang.

Joel Simkhai, founder and CEO of Grindr, related the reasons behind the project: “after hearing from our very engaged 3 million daily active users, it became clear that giving them content, through Into, that has a global perspective, but is also personalised and local, will ​help them connect to a whole range of things they need in their day to day life.”