Irvine Welsh-written TV series about 80s Ibiza in the works

Pop culture in the early 90s was turned on its head with the release of author Irvine Welsh’s seminal novel Trainspotting, chronicling Leith’s loveable and damaged young heroin addicts. While the contemporary sequel T2 is still causing a buzz, it’s been announced that Welsh will return to the late 80s era to unpack the acid house explosion that began in Ibiza.

Ibiza87 is an upcoming TV series in the works, with Welsh and former music journalist Dean Cavanagh as writers, based on the journey of friends Danny Rampling, Paul Oakenfold, Nicky Holloway and Johnny Walker from south London to the party destination on the Balearic islands in search of a dazzling DJ career. They found it, and with it discovered acid house and the raving second Summer of Love.

Welsh said of the project: “The house music scene and most importantly, the friendships made, the adventures had and crazy tales swapped, have been a pivotal part of our lives over the years. Those beats, pills and travels (whether to the other side of the world or across the town) shaped a generation, and the opportunity to construct a drama within this backdrop is a dream come true.”

When the group returned to the UK, they brought the beats with them and sparked an electronic music revolution, kicking off with now iconic club nights like Shroom and Future. Oakenfold, Rampling and Holloway will provide the soundtrack for the TV series.

“I'm very excited about this project,” said Oakenfold. “As you know, it ties in with the 30-year anniversary of our trip to Ibiza and what followed thereafter; the birth of the dance music club and festival scene as we know it today. It's great to celebrate with this project as well as my world tour this year which is about just that, three generations of dance music.”

A statement from production company Fulwell 73 said the series “chronicles the roller coaster highs and lows, the drug fuelled excess and the untold riches through to the rivalries, violence and arrests of an incredible period in British music culture.”

“This series is about more than just their rise and fall, it’s the story of the youth culture movement they kickstarted that swept the White Island, the UK and (along with the Chicago House scene) eventually the world, sowing the seeds for EDM’s domination of today.”

There’s no word on a release date for Ibiza87 yet, but stay tuned.