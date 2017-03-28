Could you be Chance the Rapper’s intern?

After donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools earlier this month, Lil Chano is doing his part again for the youth. On Monday afternoon, Chance announced that he was on the lookout for some help, tweeting: “I’m looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals”.

While Chance didn’t expand on what kinds of decks and proposals he needs help with, it’s pretty safe to assume that your responsibilities as Chance’s intern wouldn’t relate to his work in music; it’s far more likely that he is looking for help with his recent foray into public school funding. Chance was added to Fortune’s list of the World’s Greatest Leaders recently, after among other things meeting with the Governor of Illinois regarding a funding gap, begging the State’s representatives to, “do their job”, and ultimately putting up money himself.