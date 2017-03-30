The teenager that the FBI turned into a cocaine kingpin

When I got out of prison in January of 2015 I had a lot on my mind. After doing 21 straight years in the netherworld of corruption and violence there was a lot I wanted to do and accomplish. One of them being getting my dude, Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe, out of prison. Rick had a fucked up case. He was way over sentenced. Due to America’s misguided War on Drugs, Rick was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense, involving 8 kilos of cocaine, under Michigan’s 650 Lifer Law. In the 1980s anyone who was caught with over 650 grams of cocaine received a mandatory life sentence.

Rick was only 17-years-old when he was busted, still a juvenile, but in the eyes of the court that didn’t matter. When the crack era was in full swing, prosecutors were going after drug dealers with a vengeance. Especially “weight dealers” who were moving kilos of the white powder in inner-city neighborhoods. Rick was the wrong person at the wrong time and he got hit hard. Almost 30 years later and he’s still in prison for that transgression. I’d written about his case for several news outlets and continued to shine a light on the details of his case in the hope that someone, anyone would take notice and right the travesty that was wrought against him.

When I first started corresponding with Rick around 2005 he was in the Michigan state prison system and I was in the federal Bureau of Prisons serving my own 25-year sentence for a first-time, nonviolent offence. I’d heard about him in the federal prisons. He was a street legend from Detroit, an icon really, and I wrote stories about gangsters. I felt a kinship to him because we both came in the system young and had served a substantial amount of time. Plus we were both anomalies in our own ways; him a young white kid involved in the black underworld and me a young white kid who wrote about the black underworld in prison.

We wrote back and forth, I sent him some of my Street Legends books, and he told me his story. They always say truth is stranger than fiction and in the case of Rick that is undoubtedly true. I’d heard rumours in prison that he was a rat, the most despised thing you can be labeled in prison, but when he told me the full story I was blown away. Recruited by the FBI at the age of 14, through his father who was a confidential informant, a federal narcotics task force turned Rick into a drug dealer so he could infiltrate some of Detroit’s biggest drug crews and gather intel. Before that, Rick had never touched drugs.

Abandoned by the feds after they made their case, Rick kept selling drugs, got busted and was given a life sentence about a year later. There were concerns about the FBI’s duplicity in using an underage informant coming to light and instead of pulling Rick in, debriefing him and helping him resume his life the task force just left him to his own devices. As a 16-year-old mesmerized by the money, women and power of the drug world Rick continued selling cocaine. And to cover up their mistake, higher ups in the Detroit law enforcement structure buried him in prison, hoping he would disappear and quietly fade away.

I continued writing about his case when I came home and one of my stories caught the attention of documentary filmmaker Shawn Rech whose film A Murder in the Park, got Alstory Simon – wrongfully convicted of a double murder – out of prison. Rech decided that Rick was the next person he wanted to target. He brought me onto his team and we started making plans for a film that would detail the injustices of Rick’s case. That was almost two years ago and on March 31, White Boy, debuts in Rick’s hometown of Detroit, with comparisons made to HBO’s The Wire, Netflix’s Narcos and Fox’s Empire.