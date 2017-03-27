Young people in Russia protest against corrupt Kremlin

On Sunday, a wave of protests against corrupt Kremlin leaders took place across 82 Russian cities from Moscow to Siberia. Reports say tens of thousands came out across the country in protest, and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was set to appear in court today after he and over 1,000 others were arrested in Moscow on Sunday.

Many of the protestors were youths born during Putin’s reign. Thousands of teenagers came out, with many saying that, “they hated to see the thieves at the rule of their country”. A group of 14-15 year olds were heard chanting, “while you were stealing money, we were growing!”. Olga Bychkova, the deputy chief editor of a Moscow radio station, told The Daily Beast: “today all the grandpas in the Kremlin suddenly faced the new awakening reality: thousands of teens hit the streets, they chose to be against the Kremlin and demonstrated the most classical peaceful protest.”