Shailene Woodley sentenced for her DAPL arrest

Shailene Woodley was arrested, along with 27 others, back in October for refusing to leave the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site where she was protesting. She was charged with one count of misdemeanour criminal trespass and one count of misdemeanour engaging in a riot. Despite her lawyer entering a not guilty plea on her behalf, according to TMZ Woodley is now agreeing to plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. As a result, she has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

Woodley was among many protesters attempting to fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline, the construction of which would harm the environment and violate Native American treaties. The pipeline was halted by former President Obama back in December.

However, Trump has since reversed that order, to which the Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said: “President Trump is legally required to honour our treaty rights and provide a fair and reasonable pipeline process. Americans know this pipeline was unfairly rerouted towards our nation and without our consent. The existing pipeline route risks infringing on our treaty rights, contaminating our water and the water of 17 million Americans downstream.”

Despite her arrest, Woodley is still outspoken about the DAPL, and she explained on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: “the front lines don’t necessarily have to be in North Dakota. The front lines can be wherever you are. You can create a protest in New York City, because protests are about awareness and about people coming together”.

This week oil is expected to enter through the Dakota Access Pipeline for the first time. A pipeline in North Dakota last week broke and spilled a massive 530,000 gallons of crude oil.