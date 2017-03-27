Jay Z to produce Trayvon Martin film and documentary series

Jay ZÂ is reportedly producing a film and documentary series about Trayvon Martin, the teenager murdered in 2012.

17-year-old Martin was shot by George Zimmerman, and his death prompted a worldwide debate about racial discrimination in the U.S. Zimmerman, who was out on â€˜neighbourhood watchâ€™ claimed that he shot the unarmed boy in self defence following a physical altercation. Martin had told his girlfriend on the phone that a man had been following him. The acquittal on of Zimmerman sparked protest across the globe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jay Z and the Weinstein Companyâ€™s project will be based on two books about the tragic incident: Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It, a 2014 book about Martinâ€™s death and Zimmermanâ€™s trial from a journalistic perspective, and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, by Martinâ€™s parents, Sabrina and Tracy Martin, a book about their sonâ€™s life and dealing with his death, which came out this year.

The rapper previously produced a docuseries about Kalief Browder, who died by suicide in 2015, two years after being imprisoned, where he endured solitary confinement for two out of three years with no trial for allegedly stealing a backpack. His family were unable to afford his bail, and his case has been cited to call for reform to the prison and criminal justice system. The six-part miniseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story was first broadcast March 1. Â

Back in 2013, Jay Z and Beyonce attended a â€˜Justice for Trayvon Martinâ€™ vigil following Zimmermanâ€™s acquittal. The pair also donated $1.5 million to Black Lives Matter. In February, on the five year anniversary of Martinâ€™s death, Jay Z released a powerful filmÂ on TIDAL called 17, about a 17-year-old, set for college who is tragically killed.

The rapper is also currently working on a Richard Pryor biopic and a film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Mirandaâ€™s In the Heights musical.