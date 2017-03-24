Here’s your first look at the original Twin Peaks cast

As we eagerly tread through the final stretch of a 26-year Twin Peaks absence, the original cast and creator David Lynch have got together in character.

Nine of the original cast feature in the shoot for Entertainment Weekly: Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Cooper), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer/Madeline Ferguson), Wendy Robie (Nadine Hurley), Everett McGill, (Ed Hurley), James Marshall (James Hurley), Madchen Amick (Shelly Johnson), Peggy Lipton (Norma Jennings) and Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs). The cast are included in three magazine covers with filmmaker Lynch: in the foreground of each shot, props and motifs that recall the themes of the first two season feature, including an owl, donuts, damn fine coffee and cherry pie. Though not included in the spread, David Duchovny is also reprising his role as DEA agent Denise – EW posted an Instagram shot of the actor in costume.

There’s also a full gallery of behind-the scenes shots (which you can view here), and a full-length 39-minute video featuring interviews with the actors here.

A recent profile piece with GQ illustrated how Lynch brought about the Twin Peaks revival: many of the returning castmembers had no idea about it until they first heard on the Internet that the show was being revived. Some reached out over email to Lynch, who replied: “I’ll be seeing you very soon in the beautiful world of Twin Peaks.”

New additions to the cast include Michael Cera, Blue Velvet’s Laura Dern, Sky Ferriera and Naomi Watts among others, which brings the cast list to well over 200 actors. The third season of the cult show is set to hit screens May 21.