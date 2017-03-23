Should we be policing important narratives in the art world?

As previously reported , Dana Schutz is exhibiting a painting inspired by the open casket photos of Emmett Till at the Whitney Biennial. The 14-year-old’s battered face remains an important symbol of the ugly irrational nature of white supremacy. But the subsequent controversy has called into question who has ownership over narratives of black struggle, and whose business it is to retell painful stories. It is often thought that the explicit nature of the image was a catalyst for the civil rights movement, as it was hard to deny the terror of lynching in the South while looking at the horribly disfigured body of a child while his mother weeps over the coffin. Therefore it is an important part of American history.

After being accused of whistling at a white woman at a local shop in Mississippi while visiting family, Till was beaten, shot and thrown into a river with a fan tied around his neck. It was only recently revealed that Carolyn Bryant later admitted she wasn’t even really sure whether he was whistling or flirting with her – not that it matters. The open casket images were eventually distributed by Jet magazine, and The Chicago Defender, because Mamie Till wanted everyone to see what she had seen. Both were black publications, perhaps because they were the only publications likely to lobby against the lynching that was rampant and unchallenged in the South. However, whether she wanted the story told via black voices is something I’ve never questioned before but it is relevant given the current debate.

“When something happened to the Negroes in the South I said, ‘That's their business, not mine.’ Now I know how wrong. I was,” explained Mamie Till , mother of Emmett Till , at an NAACP rally in Cleveland in 1955, the same year her son died. “The murder of my son has shown me that what happens to any of us, anywhere in the world, had better be the business of us all.”

Artist Hannah Black wrote an open letter to the curators and staff at the Biennial asking them to remove and destroy the work. She wrote: “In brief: the painting should not be acceptable to anyone who cares or pretends to care about Black people because it is not acceptable for a white person to transmute Black suffering into profit and fun.” While I agree that white artists and institutions should not profit off the oppression of black people, Schutz says she intends never to sell the work. She believes that “art can be a space for empathy, a vehicle for connection,” and so her intentions were not to profit off black pain but to highlight the injustice of white supremacy. A hoax letter is being circulated that alleges that Schutz would like the gallery to remove the work saying she cannot project an object at the expense of the black community and is giving all money she has made from her other paintings to the black liberation movement.

“If we say it is an artist’s duty to be political, only allowing white artists to explore issues that directly affects them risks restricting important discussion and limiting engagement with critical topics outside of the groups that remain oppressed”

Mamie Till said, she wanted people to see her son, for people to know the pain of your child going on vacation and being recovered from a river unrecognisable. If Schutz as a mother/ fellow human being feels that pain and is trying to spread that message should she be chastised for it? Last year I questioned whether white people sharing videos of police brutality was raising awareness or voyeurism. Sometimes things aren’t as black and white as “only black people can tell black stories”, the context makes each situation a lot more complex. If you share images of black pain but don’t engage with it or endeavour to stop it then you may not have your heart in the right place. But, if we’re to see an improvement of race relations worldwide surely we need as many people as possible criticising the same ugliness that led to Till’s death. The job of art is to provoke debate but if we say it is an artist’s duty to be political in a post-Trump climate, only allowing white artists to explore issues that directly affects them risks restricting important discussion and limiting engagement with critical topics outside of the groups that remain oppressed. How do we draw the line between the depiction of black pain in art as a spectacle or as a call to arms?