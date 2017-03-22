Spring Breakers is being turned into a TV series

“Spring Break forever,” growled Alien – a cornrowed, golden grill-laden James Franco – across a piano, surrounded by gun-toting teens in pink balaclavas, Britney’s “Everytime” tinkling in the background. 2013’s Spring Breakers by cult filmmaker Harmony Korine was a massive cinematic hit, and it’s now set to be adapted as a digital TV series.

As Indiewire reports, Korine isn’t involved in the project, but the film’s original producers Chris Hanley and Fernando Sulichin are on board. Hanley produced other flicks like The Virgin Suicides, Buffalo 66 and American Psycho.

The premise or storyline haven’t been confirmed as of yet: it could be a reboot of the original and follow the same tween hedonists on a spring break gone bad, or take a totally different route through the St Petersburg, Florida hub. According to Deadline, casting has already begun.

Spring Breakers originally starred Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine, a controversial casting of some actresses associated more with the Disney Channel than strip clubs, drug dealing gangs and Gucci Mane. The girls played college-attending teenagers taken under the wing of criminal and rapper Alien (James Franco) when he bails them out for robbery on their spring break. Korine’s assessment of youth culture sees the group shed all sensibilities to indulge in the illicit lifestyle.

Back in 2014, James Franco spoke out to trash the Spring Breakers sequel that was apparently in the works at the time. The project, Spring Breakers: The Second Coming, was said to have Trainspotting's Irvine Welsh writing the script. However, none of the original cast or Korine were involved, with Franco coming out to say: “I want everyone to know that whoever is involved in the sequel is jumping on board a poison ship.”

The digital TV adaption is set for release on Blackpills, a new digital streaming platform expected to launch next year.