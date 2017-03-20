Grindr launches emojis, ditches one linked to crystal meth

Grindr, the all-male gay dating app and social network, has launched its own emojis to enhance the chat experience. For those not content with a simple aubergine, Gaymojis by Grindr contains 500+ text-friendly emojis that will, “bring the Grindr lifestyle to life and speak to the mobile dating generation”.

The app has 3 million daily active users across every country in the world, with customers having inspired the brand to inject queer culture and visual language into emojis. Their creative director Landis Smithers said: “our users already use emojis as shorthand," adding, “we wanted to have some fun and create a new language for everyone, not only Grindr users, to enjoy”.

Gaymojis are also a means of promoting HIV prevention drug PrEP, with a blue truvada pill stamped with a ‘701’. The app’s always been a strong advocate for the drug: In 2015, Grindr for Equality published a report that said 25 percent of its users were using PrEP. From this, Grindr created awareness campaigns in various languages, and added maps for clinics where the drug’s accessible. Last year, Grindr added filters for HIV status and people using PrEP.

Grindr users will have access to every Gaymoji when chatting with each other, but for those using the freestanding app, only a curated selection of 100 Gaymojis is free. The premium paid-for bit lets users unlock the entire collection. The range of emojis features different body types, faces, unicorns, and other images loosely linked to the Grindr experience.

The app has already been the subject of a little bit of controversy, as many users thought that a golden T was a reference to crystal meth (e.g ‘tina’). “Grindr’s new emoji keyboard includes a capital T, which is slang for meth,” said user Rich Juzwiak. “That’s… boldly nonjudgmental, I guess?”



The Gaymoji in question has now been removed. A statement from Grindr explained that the ‘T’ was meant to come after the ‘D’ to create the phrase ‘down to...’ for users to illustrate the sexual practices they’re definitely into. In the next update, it will apparently be moved across.

Gaymoji is available now on iOS and Google Play.