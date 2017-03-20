The cast of Juno are reuniting to support Planned Parenthood

This year is the tenth anniversary of Juno, the indie cult classic centred on the sarcy, smart and pregnant teenager Juno. To celebrate, the film’s director Jason Reitman has organised a live reading of the script with the women castmembers, including Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner, to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

Reitman explained that the fundraising event was inspired by the need to do something to help the healthcare provider at odds with the Trump administration. Planned Parenthood was one of the first organisations targeted by an executive order in January that affects reproductive rights for women across the world, taking away funding for nongovernmental health organisations that provide abortion access.

“Like many other people, I felt like I wanted to do something. I wanted to find a way to contribute to the causes that have never felt more important,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It occurred to me that I have this show that could be used as a tool to not only raise money for causes that need the help, but could serve as an opportunity for a group like Planned Parenthood to connect with an audience who can be presented with new ideas, or even an action item.”

“If there was any confusion about whether Juno was pro-choice or pro-life, this should settle that,” Reitman said. “Juno had a choice, and that was the most important part.”

The live reading will feature an all-women cast, with women taking up the roles played by the likes of Michael Cera. The one night only event this April will also have signed original artwork and memorabilia from Juno on sale to benefit Planned Parenthood.

The women’s healthcare service provides smear tests, contraceptives, abortion access and a wide range of medical care to millions of women in the states. Planned Parenthood confirmed that 40 per cent of its funding could be lost if Trump gets his way, with about $400 million in Medicaid money gone. Approximately three per cent of what PP handles a year is related to abortion access. The organisation provides more than 270,000 pap tests, 360,000 breast exams and treats more than 4.2 million for STIs every year, and the education program was given to 1.5 million people over the last year.

“Considering how much this election has done against women and what Planned Parenthood has done for women,” Reitman said, “I thought it would be cool to hear this script with an all-female voice.”

You can buy tickets for the night at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on April 8 here.