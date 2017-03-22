The film that captures how epic being a teenager is

Courtesy of Dogwoof Studios

Cinema seldom depicts teenage life as both realistically messy and imbued with uncorrupted wisdom as director Jenny Gage’s insightful and personal documentary All This Panic. This is a film made for young women, about young women, with young women – it follows a group of friends and siblings, Sage, Ginger, Olivia, Lena (to name a few) and carefully weaves a narrative around them all. With Gage’s unflinching empathetic eye and style – not unlike the early work of Sofia Coppola – the documentary is a tender, fascinating look at how momentous the journey from adolescence into adulthood is. Gage and her cinematographer husband Tom Betterton never condescend their subjects or sidestep the truth of the less glamourous side of being a teen: the vulnerability of relationships, sexual and otherwise; family dischord; dealing with your own mental health and navigating your way through early adulthood, growing apart from old friends, the weird ebb and flow of people entering and leaving your life. And yet, the joys and the epicness of being young and optimistic come through brighter than anything else. Whether it be Sage’s unapologetic feminism (“People want to see you but they don’t what to hear what you want to say”), to Ginger’s combative naivety and fearless resolve for an acting career, to Olivia’s tentative steps coming out, to Lena’s life-affirming resilience in the face of hardship, All This Panic is a perfectly judged, honest account of life on the cusp of womanhood. We spoke to the filmmaking couple about what it’s like talking about sex with young people, filming friendship arcs and how the film and media industry need to catch up with young women’s outlooks and tell their stories.

What made you want to make this film? Jenny Gage: Well, I’ve always been interested in that period of a girl’s life – like, whether it was still photography or motion. It’s been an obsession of mine since being a teenage girl myself and right about the time I had my daughter, Ginger and Dusty had moved down the street from us so I was spending a lot of time at home with my daughter and I would see them walking to school, going to the subway, one week with pink hair, next week a different hair colour and style. I would see them talking to each other and I was really interested in what they were talking and thinking about and how if being a teenager today was different to when I was a teenager and when my daughter would be a teenager. So, we approached her parents and asked if we could run around New York City with a camera behind her and we really ran around NYC. Did that happen simultaneously for both of you? Tom Betterton: Yeah, yep basically. I mean, since we worked together always it was kind of assumed and when Jenny was like, “I wanna get into these girls heads” or whatever I was like, “Well, that sounds like an amazing project – lets do it!”. So, I think it was natural the way I would shoot it and Jenny would direct it – it was never even really discussed. We were just doing this thing. The girls – Ginger and Dusty – don’t even remember saying yes but their parents said yes! [Laughs]. So, then we started following them without really knowing what it was going to be. There was no end goal – it was more of an impulse and an act of faith that we’d discover something interesting by doing that and it wasn’t until a few years later that we really decided to turn it into a film. It could’ve been anything, really.

Courtesy of Dogwoof Studios

How did you happen find the other girls in the film and why did you decide to follow certain ones? Jenny Gage: Yeah, so beyond the fact we knew Ginger and Dusty’s family a little bit, I was also really drawn to them because they had an artistic side and they were very smart and interesting and they happened to go to LaGuardia High School which is a performing arts high school that you can only get into by auditioning – it has a rich history. You know the movie Fame was about that school. So that was another thing that drew me to the Ryan girls and we always sort of knew that we wanted to do it about a circle of friends – it was less of a more conventional documentary where it’s like one girl from this type of family, one type of girl from this ethnic background. It was more like, I want to just focus on a group of friends, so maybe immediately after the second time filming, we met Lena who was one of Ginger’s best friends and we also met Delia who was one of Dusty’s best friends, and as the years went by the circle got bigger. Their friends varied. Olivia was a good friend of Lena’s. The girls we ended up filming just sort of stuck out – they were the most open and honest with us and their families gave us a lot of access and they were all friends with the Ryan’s. “We felt that by clearing off boys it was really giving the girls centre stage – they were never supporting, they were never relating to each other through some boy that was taking up more space” – Jenny Gage Did they all go to LaGuardia? Jenny Gage: No, they didn’t. About half of them went to LaGuardia. Ginger and Dusty went to LaGuardia, as did Lena and Delia. Sage didn’t and Ivy didn’t and Olivia went to a private school in Brooklyn. But, like Ivy and... Tom Betterton: Ginger had been friends since they were younger and Olivia and Lena had been friends, so when we went to the party, the first party, that’s when we met Olivia that you see in the film. Jenny Gage: And Sage and Ivy had been friends when they were younger. Tom Betterton: So we actually went to a party, that you only see a teeny bit of, which is when Ivy is getting her hair cut and that’s when we met Sage as well. It was kind of like following...and there were other girls that we would say we’d love to come and film you. Some of them would say no and some of the ones that said yes would lose interest or they’d be busy, so it was probably 12 people in all that we at least started with at one point or another and then it was pretty much those seven were the ones that stuck with it. Jenny Gage: Once we were filming a girl, if a new girl came into the film one of them had to have known her. So, it was important that there’d be at least one friendship connection. Just focusing on young women and girls, was that a more personal interest? Jenny Gage: Yeah, that was for sure a plan of ours – to keep it really about young women. In the beginning, we didn’t have a rule to absolutely not have boys in it, but it was interesting because we felt that by clearing off boys it was really giving the girls centre stage – they were never supporting, they were never relating to each other through some boy that was taking up more space. About half way through, the girls were really, like, this is our film right? They didn't want the boys to be in the film. It was for sure our choice if we had said we wanted to film boys, they would’ve gone along with it but I think they really liked the idea of a film for them, by them – I kept saying, “Why don’t we have a Stand By Me? Why don’t we have a Boyhood? Where are our films?”

Courtesy of Dogwoof Studios