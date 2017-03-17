Ai Weiwei unveils huge refugee boat installation

Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is known for his collection of works that challenge corruption, surveillance and censorship. His recent pieces have focused on the ongoing refugee crisis in Europe – now, with his biggest piece to date, Ai Weiwei has unveiled a giant installation at the National Gallery in Prague that challenges “shameful” politicans who ignore the plight of the displaced millions.

Titled Law of the Journey, the huge installation features a 70-metre-long inflatable boat sculpture, along with 258 oversized figures to represent the thousands who have attempted to cross the Mediterranean. According to the International Organisation for Migration, more than 1.2 million people have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe since 2015. The Czech Republic is one of several nations to have rejected EU plans to allow Muslim refugees in throughout the global crisis.

“I think this is very, very shameful behaviour,” he told AP, noting the deliberate ignorance of politicans when it comes to addressing the ongoing crisis. “My message is very clear: being a politician or a political group, you cannot be so short-sighted, you cannot have no vision, you cannot sacrifice human dignity and human rights for political gain.”

“If we see somebody who has been victimised by war or desperately trying to find a peaceful place, if we don’t accept those people, the real challenge and the real crisis is not of all the people who feel the pain but rather for the people who ignore to recognise it or pretend that it doesn’t exist,” the artists said. “That is both a tragedy and a crime.”