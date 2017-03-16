Customers claim a vibrator was tracking their use

In hugely creepy news, a sex toy company has had to pay millions to customers following claims that the device collected data on when and how it was actually used.

We-Vibe is a line of vibrators that can be controlled with a remote control and app. When paired with a mobile on the ‘We-Connect’ app, the device’s speed, rhythm and other settings can be controlled. The company behind the toys, Standard Innovations, hasn’t actually admitted to allegations that it was tracking users, but the settlement was agreed this week.

A lawsuit against the company, filed in September last year, alleged that user email addresses and data surrounding use – like specific settings and time – were collected and sent to the company’s servers when linked to another device on a “secure” connection.

According to NPR, the company – with a tagline “Make Sex Exciting Again” – has about 300,000 customers from the We-Vibes. Approximately 100,000 use the app.

Standard Innovations claim that users “consented to the conduct alleged”, though customers who are a part of the lawsuit say they never agreed to it. The case was settled outside of court for $3.75 million, with payouts that could range from from $199 to $10,000. Actual amounts paid out though totally depend on the numbers that actually file claims, so the settlement amounts are probably closer to the range of $40-$500.

Because of the case, the company has agreed to stop taking email addresses from users, and has updated privacy terms. A happy ending in the fight against dildo surveillance.