The NYC-born artist creating walking canvases

Alive & More is the brainchild of DJ and artist Karl Jouanni and pays homage to his New York roots through artworks that are imposed onto garments like walking canvases. He turns explosions in his mind into artworks that are either stitched (for one-offs known as “High Art”) or digitally printed onto jackets, trousers and hats.

Made up of equal parts art, fashion and music, Jouanni was raised in Jamaica Queens before moving to Tampa, Florida and eventually returning to New York at 21-years-old where he “enrolled in the school of hard knocks”. He reveals that it was his artist stepfather who helped activate that side of him, whereas he credits The Neptunes for helping to fine tune his music obsession – he’s now known as The Illustrious One in the DJ world. When it comes to fashion, he has his mum to thank for stacking issues of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar in the toilet as reading material.

As he grew older, Jouanni spent time amongst the holy trinity of cities when it comes to creativity – including London, Paris and New York, but it’s the latter, his home city, where the DNA of Alive & More was really formed. A fascination with DIY gang jackets in the Bronx and memories growing up amongst the pressures to be fresh “or suffer ridicule” from his peers, he cites both as influences that he continues to draw inspiration from when creating. In turn, his works are bright, fresh and frenzied – a chaos of colours, cuts and patterns.

Inspiration also comes from Michael Jackson (“He set the bar so high”) and Blade Runner (“It holds many ideas and philosophies that inspire Alive & More”) and the attitude where more is definitely better.

Recently in Berlin as one the global ambassadors for the launch of Supra’s latest incarnation of Chad Muska’s Skytop, the Skytop V, we couldn’t help but draw parallels between Muska's own individualistic approach and his history of breaking down boundaries between art, fashion and design with Jouanni’s own – so we cornered him for ten minutes to find out more.

Can you tell us a bit about Alive & More?

Karl Jouanni: Alive & More’s principles are “Art, Ideas, Music” – the aim. It’s a uniform for those who are out there with what may look like an impossible mission in front them, but they have decided to go ahead and jump into the fire knowing they will make it out. The hardest thing about being a creative or an innovator is that you are piercing this invisible wall and stepping into blackness with only your visions and desires to guide you. On the road sometimes it's a feast and sometimes it's famine but when an idea turns into a breakthrough and actually brings a successful execution with rewards, you can validate your gut feelings. That's one of the most beautiful rewards being alive can bring, in my opinion – whether that's in music, art or any format that this fits. This brand is about ideas, ideas, ideas, and the impulse to fuel them. These ideas are reflected in some of the explosive colours and images of wild tigers, or figures screaming, fire and nature, because sometimes no matter what state you are in life, an idea that isn't yet expressed is like a wild beast inside screaming ready to break free.