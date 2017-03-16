Intoxicating images from the depths of club culture

Scheinberger illustrates his exploration of the world's most elusive (and exclusive) club: Berlin's Berghain , as well as Kit Kat Club. For anyone itching to get past the famed bouncer Sven and dance from 4am til 4pm in a club notorious for its seriously tough door policies, immerse yourself in his work. The hedonistic, drug-fuelled mega-club is captured in all its raw glory. Expect gimp masks , sex and hardcore partying â€“ Berlin style.

Alongside the three main artists, BLAM will also be hosting a range of fresh talent â€“ filmmakers (including Central Saint Martinâ€™s Â alumni Harriet Scott), light artists and even a perfumer bundle together in the space to capture the current state of the club scene. With much concern regarding nightlife in the past year or so (which London club is next to vanish into the abyss of modern Capitalism?), the exhibition celebrates worldwide club culture in it's greatest form with Scheinbeger, Rosenblatt, and Rispoli documenting in Berlin , Brazil Â and NYC respectively.Â

Midnight Mass is an exhibition opening at Brooklyn, NYCâ€™s Â BLAM Gallery tomorrow for one night only, focusing on the global underground club scenes of the past and present. Expect only the weird and wonderful, as illustrator Felix Scheinberger Â and photographers Vincent Rosenblatt Â and Frank Rispoli Â display their varied vision of nightlife.

A Parisian currently based in Brazil, Rosenblatt has lensed for National Geographic and the New York Times â€“ without a doubt, his sharp, atmospheric style carries through each of his documentation projects. He casts a light on the underground South AmericanÂ dance scene â€“ Bailes Funk eventsÂ and urban fringe culture in Brazil are beautifully captured in a series being displayed at the exhibition. His images touch on romance, homosexuality and, of course, serious dancing, all tying in cleverly in the brilliance of his point of view.

Whereas New York native Rispoli will display imagery taken during NYC's New Wave scene of the 70s and 80s â€“ a time of Studio 54, Andy Warhol'sÂ Factory and total debauchery. Rispoli offers his viewers only a glimpse of the seedy culture of the time â€“ he chose to selectively place his lens on the shoes women wore â€“ a clear influence from Guy BourdinÂ and Helmut Newton'sÂ female-focused work. Perhaps the least invasive of each artist featured, Rispoli's workÂ cleverly cuts out the face perhaps corresponding to the secretive underground clubs of the time. Who were these people? you'll find yourself asking, while admiring the pure eighties-ness of the photographs. Being an intimate project Rispoli conducted, this will be his first time exhibiting this part of his expansive archive.

With the exhibition only on for the night, immerse yourself in the exciting work of these three young artists while you can. The variation of nightlife they've each experienced reminds us why this is an important aspect of city culture â€“ it brings together disparate groups in society with a common love for the night. Amongst the entertainment of the exhibition, BLAM will also be fundraising for Planned ParenthoodÂ and the American Civil Liberties Union â€“Â a gesture corresponding to the current irresponsible stance to cut the former altogether.Â

Visit the Midnight Mass website here