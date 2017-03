Rihanna and Adam Driver to star in arthouse musical

If there's one thing you can't take away from Rihanna, it's her seriously enviable work ethic. When she’s not showcasing her most recent collection for Fenty x Puma or collecting a Humanitarian of the Year award, she’s being announced as the latest in the line-up for 2018 film Annette.

The film, which is scheduled to release next year, will focus on the powerful love story between a stand-up comedian and an opera singer, blending elements of drama and romance.

While there’s very limited information so far, it’s been confirmed that Leos Carax (see incredible fantasy-drama Holy Motors) will direct, with Adam Driver taking the leading role alongside the Bajan singer-cum-actor. Amazon will reportedly be distributing the movie. It was also recently reported that Rooney Mara had pulled out from the film.

The news comes at an exciting time, as the filming of Ocean's 8 is currently taking place, with Rihanna part of the all-female star-studded cast. Her acting credentials were also more recently put to the test, with Riri playing Marion Crane for the Psycho prequel.