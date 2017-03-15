The Matrix is getting a remake

The Matrix is set to get a remake just 18 years after its original release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cult cyberpunk classic has been picked up again by Warner Bros – though details on what to expect, or “what shape” the project will take, remain vague.

“Sources” tell THR that Lilly and Lana Wachowski – who wrote and directed the original trilogy – are not currently involved in the reboot. Their relationship to it, and whether it will have their blessing, is also “yet to be determined.” As for the cast, the only name that has been linked so far is Creed star Michael B. Jordan.

For those of you despairing over Hollywood’s lack of memory / originality, it’s worth noting that the project might not actually be a direct “remake”. There’s a chance that the original films will be left as they are, with the follow-up project instead telling another story from The Matrix universe. “Perhaps a young Morpheus movie could come out of the exploration,” THR suggests.

But what, most importantly, about Keanu? In a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, the original Matrix star expressed an interest in reprising the role of Neo – but only if the Wachowskis were involved. “They would have to write it and direct it,” he said at the time. “And then we'd see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that'd be weird, but why not?”