Cara Delevingne to publish her debut novel

Cara Delevingne has confirmed her latest creative venture: the model–turned–actress–turned–author announced the arrival of her debut novel on Instagram.

Pictured holding the manuscript, she wrote that it’s “another pinch me moment”. The 24-year-old described the story’s premise: “Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen-year-old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships.”

Anna Valentine, the publisher who won the rights to Mirror, Mirror, told the Evening Standard: “Cara is such an interesting person, she is a strong individual with amazing opinions and incredible insights into the issues that young people face today.”

“She has an enormous following and is incredibly in touch with her followers and she wanted to write a book that dealt with issues young people face today and that was the thing that was really exciting for us.”

The novel has been written with author Rowan Coleman, and ghostwritten by Caroline Upcher.

Recently, it was announced that Delevingne would star alongside Jaden Smith in the adaptation of the young adult romantic drama Life in a Year. The story traces the story of two 17-year-olds: when Delevingne’s character develops a terminal illness and has a year left to live, her boyfriend (Smith), promises to see all of life’s major milestones come about in the short time they have left together.

Delevingne will also appear in Luc Besson’s sci-fi action movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets later this year.

Mirror, Mirror will be out for release as of October 5.