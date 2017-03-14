New Texas bill would fine men $100 for masturbating

A Texas lawmaker has proposed a new bill that would see men get fined $100 each time they masturbate.

The legislation, known as the “Man’s Right To Know Act”, was filed this week by Democrat Jessica Farrer. It calls for stricter rules on male masturbation, “medically-unnecessary digital rectal exams”, and mandatory waiting periods before vasectomy procedures and Viagra prescriptions.

According to Farrer, the bill is a “satirical” effort to highlight how women are treated differently to men – particularly when it comes to US healthcare legislation. “A lot of people find the bill funny,” she told mysanantonio.com. “What's not funny are the obstacles that Texas women face every day, that were placed there by legislatures making it very difficult for them to access healthcare.”

The bill is careful to echo the language used in Texas anti-choice legislation – categorising any ejaculation outside of a vagina as an “act against an unborn child”, and a failure “to preserve the sanctity of life.” Men, it proposes, should therefore only be allowed to masturbate in a state-run clinic or medical facility. “Masturbatory emissions created in health or medical facilities will be stored for the purposes of conception for a current or future wife,” the bill proposes.