How pro-Trump trolls took LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner’s flag

A volunteer took to their car, driving around honking a horn so other users could hear it on the stream. It led to private property, where trolls entered to take the ‘He Will Not Divide US’ flag and replace it with a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and Pepe shirt.

They crosschecked the time of sunsets and local weather reports, according to Heat Street , as well as “ancient astronomy” to confirm Greenville as the livestream site and an even more exact location.

Several conservative blogs and sites have reported the detailed escapade to track down the artists’ project, after right-wing trolls on 4chan continued to target the installation. Users on 4chan and 8ch, according to GetRiced , claim that they studied the airplane trails in the livestream’s sky. Informed by LaBeouf’s social media presence in a diner in Greenville, Tennessee, users allegedly analysed flight paths across the U.S to crack down on the location.

LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner attempted to evade trolls that had plagued their live art installation, HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US, by reopening the feed at an unknown location with no public access. Unfortunately, a legion of trolls with terrifying, meticulous CIA-level skills were able to track it down and replace the flag with a Trump hat and Pepe the Frog shirt.

The live feed has since went offline, and users of the /pol/ 4chan section have taken all the credit. One Twitter user posted what seems to be the flag from the livestream in their possession.

HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US was originally stationed in New York, set up on the day of Trump’s inauguration – and meant to last the entirety of his time in office – for people to chant ‘he will not divide us’ in protest. The installation attracted a lot of trolling: a man said Nazi and white supremacist slogans which led to an altercation with Shia LaBeouf, people were holding Pepe signs and Trump memorabilla, and an anonymous attendee painted “KEK” (related to Pepe), on the wall nearby.

“(We’re) trying to keep the conversation going, trying to keep the fire stoked,” LaBeouf previously said. “We’re trying to stay connected. We’re anti-division out here; everyone is connected. I hope everyone comes out: pro this, pro that, anti this, anti that. I hope everyone comes out here. Just be nice – let’s just be nice to each other. You can be about whatever you’re about. Easy.”

The exhibit had to move from outside the Museum of Moving Image after it was said to be “a serious and ongoing public safety hazard”. A week later, it showed up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, outside the El Rey Theater, but it was closed again after shots were fired in the area. It was after several weeks that the stream returned, this time with no public access, at the unknown location.

There’s not yet been any news of the art trio’s next move, or whether the project will continue in the face of trolling and resistance.