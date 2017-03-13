Scarlett Johansson plays Ivanka Trump in SNL perfume ad

Scarlett Johansson took on the role of Ivanka Trump for SNL this weekend, mocking the president’s daughter in a faux perfume advert.

The actress – who was hosting the prolific sketch show for the fifth time – adopts a lopsided smile, vacant stare and a long blonde wig for the Trump impression. The product she is supposedly selling? A perfume called “Complicit.”

“Every man knows her name, every woman knows her face,” reads the dulcet voiceover. “A woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own, a scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit.”

The clip shows Johansson walking slowly through a glamorous black tie event, while other patrons look on in confusion. A waiter, holding a tray of champagne glasses, avoids eye contact.

“She's a woman who knows what she wants, and knows what she's doing,” the advert continues, before bringing up Trump’s questionable feminist credentials. “A feminist. A champion. An advocate for women... but, like... how?”

It concludes: “The fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won’t.” Watch the sketch in full above.

