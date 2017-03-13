Scarlett Johansson plays Ivanka Trump in SNL perfume ad
‘She’s beautiful, she’s powerful, she’s complicit’
Scarlett Johansson took on the role of Ivanka Trump for SNL this weekend, mocking the president’s daughter in a faux perfume advert.
The actress – who was hosting the prolific sketch show for the fifth time – adopts a lopsided smile, vacant stare and a long blonde wig for the Trump impression. The product she is supposedly selling? A perfume called “Complicit.”
“Every man knows her name, every woman knows her face,” reads the dulcet voiceover. “A woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own, a scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit.”
The clip shows Johansson walking slowly through a glamorous black tie event, while other patrons look on in confusion. A waiter, holding a tray of champagne glasses, avoids eye contact.
“She's a woman who knows what she wants, and knows what she's doing,” the advert continues, before bringing up Trump’s questionable feminist credentials. “A feminist. A champion. An advocate for women... but, like... how?”
It concludes: “The fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won’t.” Watch the sketch in full above.
