Why are some African Americans so threatened by black Brits? Unpacking the debate sparked by Samuel L. Jackson, John Boyega and Black Twitter as to whether black Brits are really stealing the culture and jobs of African Americans Text Kemi Alemoru

Text Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff

The claim that black Brits have been appropriating African American culture and picking up their acting jobs along the way has been causing us some consternation. Not least because, Samuel L Jackson, one of our faves, sparked the storm when critiquing Jordan Peele’s white supremacy-fuelled thriller Get Out. “There are a lot of black British actors in these movies,” Jackson told New York radio station Hot 97 earlier this week. “I tend to wonder what Get Out would have been with an American brother who really feels that.” Even before this a wealth of Twitter threads suggested that the relationship between African American’s and the diaspora were not as peaceful as we’d like to believe. “Diasporically, there is a current of anti-African American bias”, tweeted American writer Chaédria LaBouvier (who wrote an excellent piece about Basquiat for us recently). She lived in Europe for six months last summer and explained that she had experienced a reluctance from black Brits to acknowledge the impact African American culture has had on the wider world. “People will absolutely say that African American’s don’t have culture,” she said – adding that “fam” was originally an “African American Vernacular English” phrase that was appropriated by black, Multicultural London English-speaking Brits. Ok, fam... In response to these conflicts, it was angrily suggested that not only do African Americans have something of a monopoly on how black people are perceived and portrayed in the western world which, as put by Buzzfeed writer Bim Adewunmi, “flattens and reduces other blacknesses”, but also that as an ethnicity we shouldn’t be seeking out squabbles. Star Wars actor John Boyega, in response to Jackson’s comments, for instance, called the situation a “stupid ass conflict we don't have time for”. We’re inclined to agree, but at the same time acknowledging our differences and engaging in the ways which we can support each other as a loose unit isn’t necessarily a bad thing. And this debate, as trivial as it may seem, could be an opportunity to do that.

As Adewumni suggested, what Samuel L. Jackson and the majority of American black Twitter aren’t acknowledging, is the hypervisibility of African Americans in the diaspora. Visibility doesn’t mean they are privileged in any sense of the word, but their culture is far more understood since the world looks at the black experience through a predominantly American lens. It is gladly sustained by a film industry where black British actors, like Boyega, are treated as if their Britishness detracts from their blackness. They are othered by their own tongue and often lose their accents in Hollywood movies. In the few film narratives that do focus on black people, those of us outside the African American diaspora are almost always invisible. Of course, this is in part a natural consequence to African American’s proximity to the global hub of cinema. And it isn’t hard to see why black actors, like actors from all over the world, are flocking from the UK to Hollywood. Other than the fact that American films are extremely lucrative, it’s been found that there are limited options at home for black actors. Research by the British Film Institute showed that in the last 10 years, only 13 per cent of films had a black actor in a leading role, and six in 10 films had no named black characters at all. It also found that there is a frustrating lack of variety of the types of black people on UK screens – they’re more likely to appear in crime movies than any other genre. It makes sense then that many actors of colour feel like they have to cross the Atlantic to pursue their careers. “Visibility doesn’t mean they are privileged in any sense of the word, but their culture is far more understood since the world looks at the black experience through a predominantly American lens” As a former black power activist that once held Martin Luther King’s father hostage to make space for black academics, Jackson is fully aware of the struggle for representation. By his own admission, his pursuit of acting was a way of channelling his political ambitions, changing opinions by taking roles in mainstream cinema. Many have pointed out that actors like him paved the way increased diversity in Hollywood and black Brits are reaping the benefits of the Americans that suffered before them. However, Jackson and his cohort should not chastise black Brits for taking the opportunities on offer, rather they should be angry at a system that provides so few roles that it leaves a whole race of people begging for scraps. Perhaps a US actor would have a different perspective on how to portray the protagonist in Get Out, or Martin Luther King in Selma – our experiences are not always the same – but they deserve to yield the same influence Jackson dreamed of at the beginning of his career.