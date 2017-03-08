Jessa Crispin’s fiery new manifesto, Why I’m Not A Feminist, has arrived at a complicated time for women’s rights. On the one hand, feminism is everywhere. The word is emblazoned across overpriced t-shirts, heading up ad campaigns, and tumbling out of the mouth of every media-savvy mega-star and politician. On the other hand, Donald Trump is president. The self-proclaimed “pussy grabber” has risen to the top despite flagrantly pledging to roll back women’s rights and healthcare access. At a time when “feminism” is so prominent – when the word is being “reclaimed” by any (and all) public figures – why would this be happening?

For Crispin, the movement’s broad accessibility has proven to be more of a hindrance than a help. The former Bookslut editor argues that feminism’s fourth wave – marked by its ubiquitousness and “empowering” individualism – has become hollow, diluted and distanced from its radical beginnings. In her new book, Why I’m Not A Feminist, she attempts to explain more. “Somewhere along the way toward female liberation, it was decided that the most effective method was for feminism to become universal”, she writes in the opening pages. “They forgot that for something to be universally accepted, it must become as banal, as non-threatening and ineffective as possible.”

Read an exclusive extract of Why I’m Not A Feminist below:

“In order to withstand the pressure of a culture constantly telling us that women are only meat, only sex, only property, we create this idea of our specialness. We as women are naturally more compassionate, more loving, more authentic than men. This idea shores us up against the constant degradation caused simply by living in this particular time and place.

Sometimes we as women are special in our compassion. For people to be able to survive on the margins, they often must be. They must form alliances, they must look out for one another. They must develop some characteristics and attributes because they have to create networks of solidarity and mutual care to withstand the experience of marginalisation. Those characteristics are developed by facing hardship and opposition. We also have to find ways of convincing our oppressors not to hurt us, not to kill us, to bother keeping us around at all. That can make us clever.