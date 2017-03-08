Get your hands on these girl power posters for a good cause

The magazine for powerful and intelligent women, Riposte has commissioned six female artists in celebration of International Women’s Day. All available for purchase now, Lakwena Maciver, Lynnie Zulu, Paula Scher, Sonya Dyakova, Top Girl Studio, and Tracy Ma have each created a poster that interprets the word ‘persist’ – with proceeds going to Women for Women.

The idea for the series stems back to last February when Senator Elizabeth Warren was silenced as she read a letter from Loretta Scott King on the senate floor in criticism of Senator Jeff Sessions being nominated as Trump’s attorney general. Warren hit back – taking to Facebook Live to finish the letter in full. The gesture has since become a symbol of persistence in the fight against inequality.

"The silencing of Elizabeth Warren was really shocking and it was representative of a man in a position of power using his influence to silence a woman when she was saying something he didn’t agree with”, says Riposte founder and editor, Danielle Pender. "‘Persist' seemed like the perfect word to base the commissions on and the designers and artists involved have created brilliant works in response.

“It is a word that very much sums up the times we live in. For me, it's a reminder that things don't come easy no matter what you're trying to do – whether that's a life's work of activism for people like Gloria Steinem or something on a much smaller scale like making a magazine. To achieve anything you’ve got to persist and get past the things that will no doubt challenge you."