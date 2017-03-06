Kesha opens up about her eating disorder battle in a PSA

In a powerful PSA, Kesha has spoken about her struggle with an eating disorder, urging other sufferers to get help and support.

For National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, the singer has partnered with NEDA to speak up. “Eating disorders are a life-threatening illness that can affect anyone,” she says in the video. “It doesn’t matter your age, your sex, your ethnicity. Eating disorders don’t discriminate.”

The PSA states that 20 million women and 10 million men in the United States experience disordered eating at some point in their lives. Out of any mental disorder, EDs have the highest mortality rates.

On Twitter, Kesha posted an image with a quote about her eating disorder battle. It reads: I had an eating disorder that threatened my life, and I was very afraid to confront it. I got sicker, and the whole world kept telling me how much better I looked. That’s why I realised I wanted to be part of the solution.”

Kesha also posted a link on her Instagram encouraging people to use NEDA’s confidential screening service.

In a press release, she added: “Many will not get the help they deserve because they are afraid or ashamed. I am pleading with you to get the help that is waiting for you,” she said. “All you have to do is take the first step of being honest with yourself and decide that you want the freedom of recovery! We should all be proud of exactly who we are and, if you need help or know someone who does, NEDA is here.”

Kesha has long acted as an ally for LGBT rights and defended others against body-shaming.

When accepting her Trailblazer award at the Billboard Music Awards last year, the musician spoke about body image. “I’ve decided to stay confident in my ever-changing, totally imperfect body,” Kesha said. “Thank you so much for reminding me that what I'm doing is worth it... If I can't give up, then neither can anyone else with big dreams.”

Watch Kesha’s frank PSA below. If you are struggling with an eating disorder or know someone who is, you can contact NEDA or call their free Information and Referral Helpline on 1 800 931 2237. If you're based in the UK, you can reach out to Beat on 0808 801 0677.