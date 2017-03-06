Sergei Polunin on dancing, dreams and the dark side of drugs

It’s a cruel Shakespearean twist that Sergei Polunin’s natural gift is actually a burden. In fact, the most talented dancer of his generation had little say in the matter. Forced into training at the age of three, the Ukrainian child prodigy swapped gymnastics for ballet and soon earned comparisons with Rudolf Nureyev. Then, in 2012, Polunin sent shockwaves by quitting the Royal Ballet at 22. It followed a period where he earned – perhaps craved – press attention for all-night partying, erratic tweeting (“Does anybody sell heroin?”) and performing on coke. The natural highs of pirouetting, it seems, weren’t enough.

In Steven Cantor’s probing new film, Dancer, Polunin is introduced via the filthy riffs of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man”, a knowing wink to the now 27-year-old’s “bad boy of ballet” label. The documentary was intended to be Polunin’s farewell to dance; instead, it inadvertently launched a comeback. When “Take Me to Church” – a music video guest-directed by David La Chappelle for the film – was leaked in 2015, it went viral, amassing what’s currently at 19 million views.

Polunin, reinvigorated by YouTube infamy, cancelled his retirement and has since partnered up with fellow dancer Natalia Osipova. But it’s still not a fairytale. “I don’t like physical activity,” he laughs. Nowadays, he only trains one or two hours a day to keep in shape. If there’s an upcoming show, that’s an additional three or four hours of rehearsal. “I don’t feel the physical urge to dance.” I point out this contradicts what he says in the film. “Well, I do have a burst if I don’t dance for four months.”

In Dancer, we see intimate footage of Polunin as a kid twirling with triple the grace of his peers. Deemed “flexible from birth” by his mother, he started as a potential Olympics gymnast (“I felt like a tool”) and then learned ballet in Kiev. To pay for the fees, his father worked abroad. Aged 13, Polunin moved on his own to London’s Royal Ballet School, where he practised overtime in the false belief it’d unite his parents – they divorced when he turned 15.

“If you can live to 200, then do cocaine – it’s fine. But unfortunately, it breaks up families and it breaks up you. You get depressed” – Sergei Polunin

“I did gymnastics, I went to school, then I did homework. I missed out on a childhood,” Polunin laments. As a bonus, it literally hurts if he’s inactive. “It’s true, because I’ve done physical activity since three years old, and my body is used to exercising. If I don’t, the blood pressure goes.” Thus, if he’s not exhausted, he’s in discomfort. “Something is always off. I’m never relaxed.”

So, is there much consideration for mental health issues in the ballet industry? “Some people go crazy. It’s constant pressure. People don’t eat well. They work a lot. There’s no rest. People lose their mind by 30. They really go crazy – especially ballerinas. It triggers something.” School is like the army, he says, and then at theatres the competitiveness remains. “It’s not nice. I can’t say people enjoy it. You can’t love or have fun or experience things. It’s not healthy to be in that environment.”

There are methods of relieving tension. As many clubbers will know, cocaine enhances the freedom of one’s movement. Polunin, though, was discovering this on stage, while still at the Royal Ballet. “It blocks your brain from feeling pain,” he explains. “Nothing stops you, and you can really push yourself.” So, would he recommend it? “It’s good in the moment, I have to say. If you can live to 200, then do cocaine – it’s fine. But unfortunately, it breaks up families and it breaks up you. You get depressed. Months later, you don’t have that energy at all. It’s fake energy.”