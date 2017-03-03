What is the future that liberals really want?

Let Twitter answer that question

Arts+CultureNews
Pin It
C52gE73XQAEztn6
via @polNewsNetwork1 / Twitter

Earlier this week, a far-right Twitter user – known as @polNewsNetwork1 – shared a reliably dumb tweet with the online world. The post, which quickly went viral, showed a photo of a drag queen and a Muslim sitting next to each other on the New York subway. “This is the future that liberals want,” read the sage accompanying caption.

You see:

The account is linked to 4chan’s alt-right /pol/ message board, which means – surprisingly – this was actually a serious tweet. It also means that it was slaughtered within seconds. Like Richard Spencer’s face punch before it, the tweet quickly became a meme; with other users sharing their best visions of the polNewsNetwork1’s true liberal future. 

The tweet eventually made its way back to Gilda Wabbit, the drag queen who was captured in the original image. “The clapback against the negative attention from the far-right has been fabulous,” she said, when asked about her new meme status. “I won’t speak for all liberals, but my goal is for everyone – white, brown, drag queen, soccer mom, cisgender, trans, heterosexual, queer, working class, middle class – to be able to exist as they choose without judgement or fear.”

Wabbit added: “I hope one day that a picture of a woman in modesty garb sitting next to a colorful drag queen isn’t out of the ordinary — that it’s every day life for everyone!”

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

Arts+CultureNewsTwittersocial mediameme
More Arts+Culture
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox