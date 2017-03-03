What is the future that liberals really want?

Earlier this week, a far-right Twitter user – known as @polNewsNetwork1 – shared a reliably dumb tweet with the online world. The post, which quickly went viral, showed a photo of a drag queen and a Muslim sitting next to each other on the New York subway. “This is the future that liberals want,” read the sage accompanying caption.

The account is linked to 4chan’s alt-right /pol/ message board, which means – surprisingly – this was actually a serious tweet. It also means that it was slaughtered within seconds. Like Richard Spencer’s face punch before it, the tweet quickly became a meme; with other users sharing their best visions of the polNewsNetwork1’s true liberal future.

The tweet eventually made its way back to Gilda Wabbit, the drag queen who was captured in the original image. “The clapback against the negative attention from the far-right has been fabulous,” she said, when asked about her new meme status. “I won’t speak for all liberals, but my goal is for everyone – white, brown, drag queen, soccer mom, cisgender, trans, heterosexual, queer, working class, middle class – to be able to exist as they choose without judgement or fear.”

Wabbit added: “I hope one day that a picture of a woman in modesty garb sitting next to a colorful drag queen isn’t out of the ordinary — that it’s every day life for everyone!”