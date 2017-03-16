Lose yourself amongst Linder Sterling’s seminal work

Using flowers to draw attention to institutionalised misogyny through her subversion of porn and household appliances, radical feminist artist and well-known figure of the Manchester punk scene, Linder Sterling’s solo show LINDER in currently on at the Andréhn-Schiptjenko Gallery – her first in Scandinavia.

Famed for her humorous collages exploring sexuality and the objectification of the female body, the exhibition will display works from throughout Sterling’s career, spanning over three decades. Of course “It’s The Buzz, Cock!” featuring the iconic iron-headed woman from the 1977 Buzzcocks’ single “Orgasm Addict” are currently displayed, alongside other classic and lesser-known work connected to Linder’s musical career in post-punk band, Ludus.

Linder’s provocative work was monumental in challenging the cultural expectations of women and confronting the construction of gender. Her signature style has been repeatedly mirrored throughout 21st-century media, becoming the prime source of inspiration for publications such as TALC.

While the punk movement has long since ended, Linder’s feminist punk spirit remains forever relevant and we should hold her sentiments close in the post-Trump dystopia we find ourselves in.

LINDER runs at The Andréhn-Schiptjenko Gallery until 11 April. Click here for more info