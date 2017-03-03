Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith to star in teen love drama

Like The Fault in Our Stars before it, the adaptation of romantic drama Life in a Year will trace lives interwined by teen love and terminal illness. This time Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith have been confirmed to take on the lead roles.

As Deadline reports, the film centres on a 17-year-old (Smith) who, after learning that his girlfriend (Delevingne) has only a year left to live, vows to cram the rest of life's major milestones into the remaining 12 months they have together.

Delevingne, who previously starred in the runaway hit Paper Towns, will appear in Luc Besson’s sci-fi action movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets later this year, while Smith will reprise his role in the next series of hip-hop drama The Get Down which will return to Netflix on April 7. Smith's last big feature role was in the extra-terrestrial thriller After Earth in 2013.

Life in a Year is set to be directed by Slovenia-born director Mitja Okorn with filming commencing in Toronto this spring; the project is being overseen by (Jaden's dad) Will Smith’s production company Overbrook.